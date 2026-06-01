“Keep The Receipts” – Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Doubles Down On “No Clowny Skins”

No clowns does keep the window open for Hallyu, and Faker.

Activision is still trying to convince fans that they will keep the cosmetics and collabs ‘authentic’ for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

When Infinity Ward first revealed the game, they made these promises and committed to transparency. They even said they wanted to hear from the fans. Well, you don’t really need to ask the fans to share their feedback that much, but they have been on the ball when it comes to messaging.

The Call of Duty Community Management (CM) Twitter account said this 2 days ago:

No Lady Gaga. No Omni-Man. No Teletubbies. No SpongeBob. Keep the receipts.

And then yesterday, the The Call of Duty Twitter account also shared this statement:

We got the feedback. No BS. This is all about staying true to Modern Warfare. No clowny skins for launch and seasons beyond.

If we were to guess, Activision can commit to this promise because Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s entire season and DLC roadmap has already been completed. They already know everything will be grounded and realistic to Call of Duty.