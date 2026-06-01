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Fable Is Delayed To February 2027 – But It Will Still Be In The Xbox Games Showcase

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Seems more like a parable now.

XBOX has officially delayed Fable for 2027.

They made this statement in their official Twitter account:

…In order to plan our game launches through the holidays, in a way that works best for players, we’re moving Fable to February 2027 so it can have the dedicated moment it deserves.

We’re excited to be giving players a major new look at Fable, as well as our broader lineup, at XBOX Games Showcase on June 7.

The Fable Twitter account also shared their own message. They had previously confirmed in April that the game was still releasing in August 2026. This may mean that XBOX made this decision sometime in the last two months.

While it’s easy to assume that Fable is avoiding GTA 6, this could have actually been exacerbated by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. If COD and GTA are headed for a holiday showdown, than discretion may have been the better half of valor for XBOX and Fable.

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