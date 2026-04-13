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Fable Twitter Account Debunks Delay Rumor, Still Coming August 2026

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There are still questions about this return to Albion.

Microsoft seems to have addressed some rumors going around about Fable being delayed.

The official Fable Twitter account said this to a fan a few hours ago:

Excited to welcome you back to Albion in Autumn 2026!

This seems to be a response to a rumor yesterday that the game could get delayed. According to Jeff Grubb for Gamespot’s Game Mess Mornings, they’re worried the game might come out too close to GTA 6.

This parallels Tom Warren’s claim from February that Microsoft is moving their games around to avoid GTA 6. Tom also brings up Forza Horizon 6, Halo Campaign Evolved, and Gears of War: E-Day.

Grubb says if it comes around in time for GTA 6’s launch, Microsoft could push it to December, and that would make it a candidate to release in 2027.

As a weather phenomenon, autumn is from September to November. We can’t speak to how long Fable will stay in development, but it looks like Microsoft won’t blink in the face of GTA after all.

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