Rumor: Microsoft Is Scheduling Halo, Fable, Gears of War: E-Day To Avoid GTA 6

Microsoft has apparently blinked in the face of GTA 6.

As reported by Tom Warren for The Verge, the company is scheduling their games to avoid being too close to GTA 6’s release date of November 19.

Forza Horizon 6 is already scheduled for May 19. Tom claims that Halo: Campaign Evolved is tentatively scheduled for this summer. Fable is coming in the fall, and Gears of War: E-Day is coming in the second half of the year.

This rumor makes a lot of sense, but it’s one that is really hard to prove or disprove. There are other possible explanations for this schedule.

For one, Microsoft will want to schedule their games far apart from each other too. Tom’s rumor doesn’t include Bethesda and Activision Blizzard either. Call of Duty seems headed to a showdown with Rockstar’s once-in-a-console-generation release.

It’s an odd situation for Microsoft, since GTA 6 is also coming to their Xbox Series X|S. Who knows? Maybe Microsoft has been talking to Take-Two directly about this to keep everyone happy.