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CD Projekt RED Is Ditching DLC To Release Three The Witcher Games In The Next Six Years

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Big plans mean big decisions.

CD Projekt RED has doubled down on their grand plan for The Witcher franchise.

Last December 2025, they revealed intentions to release three The Witcher video games in a new trilogy in the next six years.

As reported by GamesRadar, CD Projekt RED co-CEO Michał Nowakowski said this in a recent earnings call Q&A:

As you mentioned in the question, the plans are pretty ambitious. Specifically, it’s to release three Witcher games within a six-year period.

It would be difficult, to be very honest, for us to add an expansion to the upcoming trilogy. This is where we are here and now with this particular issue.

The developer recently revealed some new The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC, called Songs of the Past. But this is being co-developed by Fool’s Theory.

CD Projekt RED may be focused on The Witcher 4, which received its first official trailer all the way back in 2024. The studio could also be working on all three games at the same time, the same way The Lord of the Rings movies were made.

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