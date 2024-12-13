The Witcher 4 Has Gotten Its First Trailer!

The Game Awards has started, and they decided to open the show with one of the biggest games that fans have been waiting on. Yes, we’re talking about The Witcher 4. CD Projekt Red announced the game after a certain debacle to try and make it clear how the team was ready to get back to what fans wanted and bring back the quality the crew was known for. In the first trailer, we see just how dark things will get and see a certain character finally step into the spotlight. Ciri is the next Witcher, and she’s ready to kill monsters and set out on her own path.

The trailer shows Ciri getting paid to take out a creature that is haunting a village. The village believes that the only way to get rid of the monster is through the sacrifice of the chief’s daughter. Ciri knows better, though, and she goes to work to kill the monster and save the girl. However, as you might have guessed, things don’t go exactly to plan, and Ciri makes it clear that things in this world are darker because of man than because of monsters. Check out the trailer below:

There are no gods here, only monsters ⚔️



We're thrilled to reveal the first look at #TheWitcherIV — our upcoming single-player open-world RPG. It marks the beginning of a new saga with Ciri as a protagonist, embarking on her own journey to become a professional monster slayer.… pic.twitter.com/Xu3YleR2iv — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 13, 2024

While we don’t have a release date or window for the game just yet, we do hear Geralt’s voice at the end, signaling that he’ll play a part in Ciri’s journey to come. How long will we have to wait until that journey graces our consoles and PC? We’ll have to wait and see. Just have your coins ready for when The Witcher 4 arrives.