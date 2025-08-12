Nexon Games The South Korean Publisher Announces Woochi The Wayfarer

Nexon Games is a South Korean video game developer and publisher. They’ve recently announced their next upcoming game. Woochi the Wayfarer, it is an exciting new offering set in South Korea’s Joseon era.

Korean fantasy action adventure game Woochi the Wayfarer announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC https://t.co/rFhuUSbV0J pic.twitter.com/RPYR1myFRF — Gematsu (@gematsu) August 11, 2025

As spotted by the folks over at Gematsu, Nexon games announced their new project which is being developed in collaboration with LoreVault. Woochi The Wayfarer is set in the famous Korean Joseon era. According to Nexon Games CEO Park Yong-Hyun the game will deliver an emotive and compelling story that will appeal to people of all cultures. The game is being built using Unreal Engine 5 and will breathe life into a classic Korean folktale “The Tale of Jeon Woochi”. This popular story has already been adapted into both a series and movie and met with great acclaim. Woochi The Wayfarer will reignite the classic tale and naturally display traditional Korean clothing paired with traditional music and even some Korean monsters from folklore.

Woochi The Wayfarer was announced alongside a trailer. This two minute long teaser opens with visuals of an archaic ritual and a sinister shaman, it’s a stark contrast to our first look at Jeon Woochi. He is first seen surrounded by nature, dwarfed by a nearby cliff face. From there we get our first glimpse of the combat as Jeon Woochi takes on the Shaman in a fierce battle. While this is just a small snippet, it’s intriguing and one can’t help but wonder what might happen next. Sadly, a release date has not yet been announced, so consider this an early peek into a long-term project.

