Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Nexon Games The South Korean Publisher Announces Woochi The Wayfarer

by

A classic Korean folktale told anew.

Nexon Games is a South Korean video game developer and publisher. They’ve recently announced their next upcoming game. Woochi the Wayfarer, it is an exciting new offering set in South Korea’s Joseon era. 

As spotted by the folks over at Gematsu, Nexon games announced their new project which is being developed in collaboration with LoreVault. Woochi The Wayfarer is set in the famous Korean Joseon era. According to Nexon Games CEO Park Yong-Hyun the game will deliver an emotive and compelling story that will appeal to people of all cultures. The game is being built using Unreal Engine 5 and will breathe life into a classic Korean folktale “The Tale of Jeon Woochi”. This popular story has already been adapted into both a series and movie and met with great acclaim. Woochi The Wayfarer will reignite the classic tale and naturally display traditional Korean clothing paired with traditional music and even some Korean monsters from folklore. 

Woochi The Wayfarer was announced alongside a trailer.  This two minute long teaser opens with visuals of an archaic ritual and a sinister shaman, it’s a stark contrast to our first look at Jeon Woochi. He is first seen surrounded by nature, dwarfed by a nearby cliff face. From there we get our first glimpse of the combat as Jeon Woochi takes on the Shaman in a fierce battle. While this is just a small snippet, it’s intriguing and one can’t help but wonder what might happen next. Sadly, a release date has not yet been announced, so consider this an early peek into a long-term project. 

Korean dramas, games and music have all been very popular over the last few years. We covered the release of the recent Squid Game mobile game, if you’d like to find out more, click here

Recent Videos

Battlefield 6 Desperately WANTS YOU BACK

Battlefield 6 Desperately WANTS YOU BACK
10 WORST Cash Grab Attempts by PlayStation

10 WORST Cash Grab Attempts by PlayStation
10 FPS Games With OVER THE TOP ACTION

10 FPS Games With OVER THE TOP ACTION
Top 10 NEW Exploration Games of 2025

Top 10 NEW Exploration Games of 2025
Mafia: The Old Country - Before You Buy

Mafia: The Old Country - Before You Buy
TAKE TWO RESPONDS TO GTA 6 PRICING, ANOTHER BIG GAME CANCELED & MORE

TAKE TWO RESPONDS TO GTA 6 PRICING, ANOTHER BIG GAME CANCELED & MORE
Xbox Game Pass (2025) - Before You Buy

Xbox Game Pass (2025) - Before You Buy
10 Games With Mid Reviews LOVED BY FANS

10 Games With Mid Reviews LOVED BY FANS
10 UNLOCKS That Made Us Really UNCOMFORTABLE

10 UNLOCKS That Made Us Really UNCOMFORTABLE
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,