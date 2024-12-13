A Squid Game UNLEASHED

A Squid Game Season 2 trailer popped up at the Game Awards and surprised gamers with a game announcement. The first season of Squid Game was released in 2021 and took the world by storm. Now ahead of the second season’s release Netflix has announced a game.

Breaking the fourth wall at the trailer’s outset, it opens with Game Awards viewers being directly addressed and invited to participate in a virtual Squid Game. In a Netflix first, the game will be available to everyone regardless of whether or not they have a Netflix account.

This is the latest move in a series of collaborations that the Squid Game franchise has undertaken. Call of Duty: BlackOps 6 announced a collaboration set for January 2025. Xbox and SCUF also announced a partially transparent Squid Game 2 Xbox controller. The Controller is only available for preorder and will cost a whopping $239.

The Game Awards trailer states that in the coming weeks, more information regarding the game will be released. It also shared a sneak preview of Squid Game Season 2. Squid Game Unleashed will launch on December 17th and Squid Game Season 2 will hit Netflix on December 26th.

Prospective players are invited to pre-register on Netflix to unlock an exclusive skin. If you'd like to find out more or pre-register check out the games website here.