Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 6 Season 3

If you are a Star Wars fan, you’re in luck. Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 marks the biggest Star Wars crossover the game has seen so far. The entirety of the loot pool for the duration of the mini season is made up of blasters and lightsabers, there are Star Wars aircraft to pilot, and a battle pass full of rewards that allow you to look like you belong in the Star Wars universe. As is the case with every Fortnite season, there are a group of NPCs on the map that spawn in fixed locations.

To kick off the season, there are just five NPCs in the game. Interact with them to spend your gold bars on weapons and the Thermal Imploder explosive.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: Where to Find an X-Wing | Fortnite: Where to Find an Imperial TIE Fighter | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Darth Vader Samurai | Fortnite: How to Find and Defeat Captain Phasma | Fortnite: All Battle Pass Contents | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the Free First Order Stormtrooper Skin | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit | Mortal Kombat Weapon | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks |

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 NPC locations

Here are all the characters on the island and where you can expect to find them:

Vengeance Jones – Just north of the Resistance Base

Just north of the Resistance Base Shadow Blade Hope – Just north of the Resistance Base, right next to Vengeance Jones

Just north of the Resistance Base, right next to Vengeance Jones Poe Dameron – By the Millennium Falcon on the west side of the Resistance Base

By the Millennium Falcon on the west side of the Resistance Base Wookie Team Leader – Can be found in the middle of the Masked Meadows point of interest

Can be found in the middle of the Masked Meadows point of interest General Grievous – On the top of the hill to the west of the multi-colored field that is northwest of the Outpost Enclave point of interest

Aside from the character pool, there are also two bosses on the map, Captain Phasma and Darth Vader Samurai. As the commander of the First Order’s legion of stormtroopers, Captain Phasma can be found at the First Orders Base. Once you eliminate Captain Phasma, she will drop the Mythic Captain Phasma’s F-11D Blaster and Phasma’s Blaster Medallion.

As for Darth Vader Samurai, expect to see him at Vader Samurai’s Solitude. Defeating him allows you to wield his lightsaber and learn the Force Saber Throw and Force Jump abilities.

It’s expected that three more NPCs will join the roster as the Fortnite Galactic Battle rages on. Since they’ll likely be in the spirit of Star Wars, you may be able to guess who could be joining the line up.