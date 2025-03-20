Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0

From time to time, error codes will get in the way of you playing Fortnite smoothly. Whether that’s through gameplay, crashes, or bugs that stop you from accessing content, an error code is something nobody wants to encounter. With that said, error codes are completely out of your control and Error Code 0 is Fortnite’s latest example. If you are experiencing Error Code 0 in Fortnite on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, there is a simple fix.

Error Code 0 reads “some locker services are temporarily unavailable right now. Any changes you make to your locker may not be saved. Please try again later.” Essentially, if you get this error code, you will be unable to change your cosmetics in your locker or make any new pre-sets. Even if you do have cosmetics equipped, this error can cause you to spawn into a match with a default skin, pickaxe, and glider. The cause of this issue is currently unknown, as Epic Games hasn’t addressed the error at the time of writing.

How to fix Error Code 0 in Fortnite

To get around Error Code 0 in Fortnite, your best bet is to fully restart the game by quitting the app and reopening it. No matter what platform you’re on, this appears to fix the issue. However, if you are still greeted by the error code after restarting the game, try restarting your console or PC. It may be frustrating, but it should eliminate the error for the duration of your session and hopefully when you play the game again in the future.

Although not being able to use the items in your locker doesn’t impact gameplay, if you’ve purchased cosmetics, it’s far from ideal if you can’t use them. Chapter 6 Season 2 has a plethora of ways to obtain new cosmetics, whether it’s through the battle pass, splashing V-Bucks in the in-game shop, or unlocking the Dupli-Kate set with friends.

While we wait for the development team to deal with Error Code 0 in Fortnite once and for all, restarting the game is the way to go for now.