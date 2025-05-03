Fortnite: Where to Find an Imperial TIE Fighter

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 marks the biggest Star Wars crossover the game has seen so far. The entirety of the loot pool is made up of blasters and lightsabers, there are Star Wars bosses to come up against, and a battle pass full of rewards that are out of this world (literally.) It wouldn’t be a complete Star Wars experience without being able to board an Imperial TIE Fighter. If you want to go into a match making noise, learn where to find a Fortnite Imperial TIE Fighter with this guide.

If you’ve ever wanted to fly an Imperial TIE Fighter, now you can in Fortnite. The battle royale has seen its fair share of aircraft over the years, but Epic Games describes this special vehicle as a “symbol of the Imperial Fleet, the Imperial TIE Fighter is a single-passenger craft designed as an instrument of the Empire. Equipped with high-powered blasters, it can potentially be an instrument of your next victory royale.”

Tear up the skies

Imperial TIE Fighters are found in and around Empire controlled areas of the Fortnite island. In other words, they are situated in the First Order Base and Vader Samurai’s Solitude points of interest.

Once you’ve tracked down an Imperial TIE Fighter, simply approach it and interact with the vehicle to jump inside, like any other regular vehicle. You can then take to the skies and fire powerful lasers from above. When you are inside the Imperial TIE Fighter, the HUD will show how much fuel you have left in the tank and how many regenerations are on board before the vehicle explodes. An Imperial TIE Fighter has 1,350 durability before it shuts down and regenerates itself up to three times.

The controls you have on board an Imperial TIE Fighter are:

Throttle Up

Throttle Down

Boost

Land (must be near the ground)

Fire

Free Look

Switch Seats

Exit (hold)

Toggle music on or off

Whether you’re completing a quest or engaging in aerial dogfights, become the captain of your very own Imperial TIE Fighter until Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 ends on June 7, 2025.