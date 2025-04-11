Fortnite: How to Open Jewelry Cases | Challenge Guide

In Fortnite’s Lawless season, crime is encouraged. A new quests is now asking Fortnite players to engage in more devious activities by smashing open jewelry cases in exchange for an XP reward.

Whether it’s mythic and exotic weapons, bank vaults, or gold, there are a lot of valuable items on the island during Chapter 6 Season 2. However, you may not have noticed that there are jewelry cases dotted around a select few points of interest.

How to open jewelry cases in Fortnite

Jewelry cases can be found inside Smash ‘N’ Grab stores on the map. There are four locations in which you can complete this challenge, at Hopeful Heights, Canyon Crossing, Whiffy Wharf, and at the building directly north of Pumped Power. Just one jewelry case must be searched in order to complete the challenge, so land at any of the areas that contain the prized possessions.

Smash ‘N’ Grab stores contain multiple glass cases that house valuable items. They are guarded by henchmen who will spring into action once the glass cases are touched. As soon as you interact with a single jewelry case, the quest will be marked as complete. Keep in mind that opening a jewelry case won’t grant you any items, it is solely a quest requirement with an XP reward.

To escape with your life, make sure you have some weapons on-hand to fight off the henchmen who will try and protect the jewels. There won’t be as many henchmen running to defend jewelry cases as there are attempting to defend bank vaults from being blown open, so they shouldn’t pose too much of a threat.

Once you’ve interacted with a jewelry case to complete the quest, you will be awarded 30,000 XP towards your Fortnite battle pass. With less than a month remaining on the Lawless season, you will want to rack up all the XP you can get to complete the Chapter 6 Season 2 battle pass.