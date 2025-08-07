Fortnite: All Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 goes by the name of Shock ‘N Awesome and the map is suffering a bug infestation. To restore order, fight off swarms of parasites, and any enemy players that cross your path, you’re going to need a strong loadout and Boons can help you achieve just that in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.

Put simply, Boons are perks that grant you an ability once picked up. The ability is applied to your character from the moment you pick it up, until you are eliminated. Even though Boons have been in the game for a while, new options continue to join the loot pool.

Power up with Boons

Some Boons can be found in O.X.R. Chests and Hive Sacs around the island, found in Drop Pods, or are given out as a reward for completing mid-match objectives. The Boons and abilities they provide in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 are:

Agile Aiming Boon : While aiming down sights, your recoil and spread will be reduced and you’ll maintain more of your movement speed.

: While aiming down sights, your recoil and spread will be reduced and you’ll maintain more of your movement speed. Extended Magazine Boon : Increases clip size for all your weapons.

: Increases clip size for all your weapons. Storm Forecast Boon : The next Storm circle is always revealed to you.

: The next Storm circle is always revealed to you. Super Soldier Ranked Boons (exclusively from O.X.R. Drop Pods): Super Soldier Boon: Rank B – Reduces Energy consumption when sprinting. Super Soldier Boon: Rank A – Rank B ability + increases reload speed. Super Soldier Boon: Rank S – Rank B and A abilities + reduces weapon recoil and spread. Super Soldier Boon: Rank S+ – Rank B, A, and S abilities + increases sprint speed and gives you unlimited Energy.

(exclusively from O.X.R. Drop Pods):

As you can see, the most powerful Boons are acquired from O.X.R. Drop Pods of increasing rank. To level up your O.X.R rank, kill bugs, eliminate players, and loot as many chests as possible. When you rank up, an O.X.R. Drop Pod full of loot corresponding with your rank will land at your location.