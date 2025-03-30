Fortnite: How to get Mode Mayhem Twitch Drops

A special Fortnite Mode Mayhem event will be part of Twitch Rivals and to celebrate, fans can earn drops for tuning in.

Fortnite streamers will compete for a share of the $50,000 prize pool in Mode Mayhem, tearing up the battle royale rulebook as duos will battle it out in a variety of game modes. All the action will kick off on April 5 with an OG 50v50 match, while bracket play commences on April 6, 2025.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: All OG Season 3 Pass Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to fix Error Code 0 | Fortnite: How to Travel Distance While Sliding Continuously | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Mine Gold Veins | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Unlock Outlaw Midas Skins | Fortnite: How to get Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit | Mortal Kombat Weapon | Fortnite: How to get Inside the Train Vault | Fortnite: All New Boons and How to get Them | Chapter 6 Season 2 | Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them | Fortnite: What are Black Markets and How to use Them | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted, and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 6 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Defeat Fletcher Kane | Fortnite: How to Hijack Armored Trucks |

How to earn Fortnite Mode Mayhem Twitch drops

Before you can begin earning Fortnite Twitch drops, you need to make sure that your Epic Games account is linked to your Twitch account.

To complete the account linking process, you must:

Visit the Epic Games website and sign in with the account details linked to your Fortnite account

Once you are signed in, click on the avatar icon that can be found in the top-right corner of your screen

A drop down menu will appear and from here, click the Account option

From the list of settings on the left panel, select Apps & Accounts

Click on the Connect button under the Twitch section

You will then be prompted to sign in to your Twitch account

Once you have successfully signed in, authorize Epic Games to access your Twitch to link your accounts

All you have to do is watch your favorite Fortnite streamers that have drops enabled play the game until the promotion ends on April 8, 2025. When you enter a stream, you will receive a notification if the stream has drops enabled, so you know that you are earning while you tune in.

Here are the cosmetics you will earn as part of the promotion:

Command Executor Pickaxe – Watch Fortnite on Twitch for 1 hour cumulative from March 28 at 9am ET until March 31, 2025, at 12am ET.

Klassic Kombat Set Wraps – Watch Fortnite on Twitch from March 31 at 12am ET until April 4, 2025, at 12am ET.

Raiden Lightning Bolt Wrap – Watch for 30 minutes cumulative

Watch for 30 minutes cumulative Scorpion Flame Aura Wrap – Watch for 1 hour cumulative

Watch for 1 hour cumulative Kitana Fan Swipe Wrap – Watch for 1 hour and 30 minutes cumulative

Lil’ Armored Truck Emote – Watch Fortnite on Twitch for 2 hours cumulative from April 4 at 12am ET until April 8, 2025, at 12am ET.

After meeting the requirements to earn a drop, simply claim your rewards from your drops inventory on Twitch. The next time you open Fortnite, your new items should be ready to be equipped from your locker.