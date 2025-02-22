Fortnite: What are Dill Bits and How to use Them

In Fortnite Lawless, Crime City never sleeps. Chapter 6 Season 2 will see you ransack banks, steal Armored Trucks, and make use of a new loot pool while doing so. The new season has introduced Dill Bits as a fresh way to obtain some of the most powerful weapons in the game and here is how to get them.

Gold Bars have been the primary currency in Fortnite since Chapter 2 Season 5. Dill Bits have arrived alongside Gold Bars to offer new rewards for big spenders. Although Dill Bits aren’t as versatile as Gold Bars, the items they’re used to purchase are significantly more valuable.

How to get Dill Bits in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The only way to get Dill Bits is to search for them inside of vaults. There are four vaults in Chapter 6 Season 2 and they can be found at Crime City, Seaport City, Masked Meadows, and Lonewolf Lair. In addition, Dill Bits can be found in the vault that is on the train that transports around the map.

In order to open a vault, you need to stick a piece of Thermite on the entrance. Thermite can be found in chests or as floor loot. Interacting with the vault door will then place the Thermite and guards will begin swarming your location to try to defend the vault. Inside the vault, expect to find high tier loot, as well as Dill Bits in glass cases. Since there are a limited amount of Dill Bits in each match, the chances are that you’ll have to fight off enemy players that are trying to get their hands on them.

Unlike Gold Bars, Dill Bits do not carry over from match to match. Dill Bits must be spent in the match that you acquire them in, since you will start with zero every game.

According to Epic Games, Dill Bits are more valuable than Gold Bars. This is because they can be used at the three Black Markets to buy Legendary and Mythic weapons, along with Boons that grant extra abilities.

The first Black Market is inside the tallest mountain that is north of Crime City. The second is beside the colorful fields that are south of Seaport City, on the bottom floor of a garage building that has a Reboot Van parked by it. The third and final Black Market is located south of Magic Mosses, on the bottom floor of a dark wood building.