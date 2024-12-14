Fortnite: How to get the Free Chord Kahele Skin

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is in full swing and there are a lot of threats to deal with on the island. It isn’t often that Fortnite gives away free skins, as they are usually locked behind a battle pass or a price tag in the in-game store. However, Epic Games are giving away the Chord Kahele skin at no extra cost.

The Chord Kahele sports a casual look, wearing ripped jeans, leather gloves, and headphones around the neck. There’s also a LEGO version of the skin which will be available to use in LEGO Fortnite modes once the skin has been unlocked.

How to unlock the Chord Kahele skin in Fortnite

The Chord Kahele skin can only be unlocked by playing Fortnite on iOS and Android devices. The quest can be tracked via the Quests tab from the main Fortnite lobby and all you have to do is rack up 100,000 XP by playing Fortnite mobile on iOS in the EU or on Android globally.

There are a range of ways you can hit the amount of XP you need to unleash the skin from behind its shackles. Various quests offer XP rewards, ranging from daily quests, weekly quests, and story quests that release periodically through Chapter 6 Season 1. In addition, you can rack up plenty of XP by playing your favorite Creative experiences.

If you have an Android device, players across the globe can download the Epic Games Store App and then download Fortnite through the launcher. Similar steps are required to install the game on iPhone or iPad.

Fortnite is available for iOS users who are in the European Union only. Fortnite was removed from the iOS Store worldwide due to legal complications between Apple and Epic Games, but has since managed to get the game back on iOS devices in the EU.

The Chord Kahele skin will be available to acquire until the offer ends on February 21, 2025. If you’re unable to earn the outfit, there’s a chance that it will appear in the Item Shop at a later date.