Shattered is the fifth map available in Black Ops 6 Zombies and brings the story back to Liberty Falls. With the Sentinel Artifact acquired, the crew finally meets with S.A.M. to try and save Maxis from the Dark Aether while Richtofen still lurks in the shadows. To survive the horrors of the mansion, players will need to know how to gain access to the map’s Pack-a-Punch machine. So, allow me to explain how to unlock this important mechanic in the new map. This guide will show players how to unlock the Pack-a-Punch on the Shattered Veil map in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Unlock The Shattered Veil Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 6 Zombies

You will start each game of Shattered Veil in the Garden Pond at the base of the hill where the mansion sits. Make your way up the hill and through either Shem’s Hedge or the Conservatory. These two paths will meet back in the Upper Terrace, which will lead to the Motor Court. From here, head into the mansion. Now that you are inside the building, you will have two paths that you can take: The right path that leads to the library and the left path that goes into the hallways and bedrooms. You will need to go to both halves of the map to find items that are needed to access the secret lab beneath the manor.

Go through the east path to find the Library. Go up to the second floor and go to the southeast corner to find a zombified Maintenance Worker. Eliminate the Zombies and it will drop a Fuse.

Now go to the west side of the mansion, go through the Nursery, and onto the West Balcony. From the Balcony, go back inside and through the door on the left to find the Director’s Room. Damage the computer in the corner of the room that has a red light pulsing in it. This will cause it to drop the Circuit board.

Now that you have these two parts, go to the Banquette Hall. You can find this room by going to the north end of the map and going through the doors opposite the Double Tap Root Beer Perk Machine. This is where you can find the elevator. Go to the back of the elevator and interact with an open panel to repair the elevator. Then, interact with the hand scanner next to the elevator door. This will open the door and a horde of Zombies will spill out. Defeat the undead and interact with the scanner again. The elevator will drop and you will be able to zipline down to the Mainframe Chamber and finally meet the S.A.M. A.I.

Go to the southeast or southwest part of the Mainframe Chamber to find a staircase. Go to the top of the stairs to reach Security Overlook. This is where you will find the Pack-a-Punch Machine. Unlike Terminus or The Tomb, this machine won’t move during the game. This means you only every need to come to this spot if you want to upgrade your weapons!

You can now unlock the Pack-a-Punch machine on Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.