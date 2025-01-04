Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play Red Light, Green Light

The highly acclaimed Netflix show, Squid Game has returned for a second season and to celebrate, Black Ops 6 has launched an action-packed crossover. Along with an Event Pass and opportunities to pick up free and paid rewards came a range of game modes, overseen by the Pink Guards. One mode that Black Ops 6 fans are particularly excited about is the high-stakes of Red Light, Green Light.

Red Light, Green Light is arguably the most recognizable game in the show. It sees contestants placed in an enclosed field with a large robotic doll named Young-hee. Anyone caught moving when the doll shouts “red light” is shot dead following a scan of the field. The rules in Black Ops 6 mostly mirror that of the show, but with a Call of Duty twist.

Watch your step!

In Black Ops 6, Red Light, Green Light takes place on the soccer pitch on the Red Card map. Usually, this part of the map is inaccessible in standard multiplayer playlists, but the grounds are open for the Squid Game mode.

Red Light, Green Light consists of three rounds that are each two minutes in length. In Round 1, there are no weapons and your task is to make it across the finish line without getting caught to qualify for future rounds. When the match begins, you can start running forwards, but you must stop all movement when Young-hee says “red light” and turns her head. An icon at the bottom of your screen will show when your Operator is moving and when you are still. If you’re caught moving, you will instantly be eliminated from the game.

In Rounds 2 and 3, there are weapons available to pick up and you can eliminate other players with melee attacks and finishing moves. Since only a certain number of players can qualify per round, taking out some of the competition yourself can help you achieve the match victory.

The Squid Game event has brought even more modes to Black Ops 6. A themed Pentathlon puts your skills to the test, mixing classic modes and new variants together. Also, a Squid Game moshpit features a Red Light, Green Light scorestreak, a Piggy Bank reward, and a Roulette handgun.