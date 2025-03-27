Call of Duty: Warzone – How to Unlock the Kilo 141

We are just a week away from Verdansk being the main battle royale map again. As Verdansk returns, so will some of its weapons that were a hit the first time around. This includes the Kilo 141 which was such a force in Warzone back in the day. If you want to get your hands on the weapon, this guide has all the details on how you can do just that.

Those that used the original Kilo 141 will remember the assault rifle for its accuracy. According to Activision, “the weapon’s smooth handling, manageable recoil, and steady fire rate give it room to shine in a variety of combat situations, leaving no doubt as to why the Kilo 141 was a favorite in Verdansk. Now that the location is back, it’s time to relive the glory days with this hard-hitting primary weapon”

How to unlock the Kilo 141 assault rifle in Verdansk

All players will automatically unlock the Kilo 141 to use in Black Ops 6 and Warzone after downloading and launching Warzone following the release of the new season. The Season 03 update will be available to download on April 2, 2025. Despite the Warzone update going live 24 hours later, you can still log in and claim the Kilo 141 during that time.

Even if you don’t log in and get the Kilo 141 in time, it will be available to add to your arsenal through completing an armory unlock challenge at a later date.

Although the Kilo 141 appears that it will return in its nostalgic form, it’s unknown if the feel will be entirely replicated. This is due to the fact that the attachments in Warzone now aren’t the same as they were in the early days of the battle royale.

Get ready to redeploy with the trusty Kilo 141, as Warzone Season 3 begins on April 3, 2025.