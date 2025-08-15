Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Beat Richtofen | Reckoning Boss Fight Guide

The ending of Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies has two different boss fights that players can choose to fight against. If players decide to help S.A.M. form a physical body and take their revenge on The Director, you will need to face off against Richtofen. This is by far the hardest fight in the game, so players will need to know the right weapons, gear, and strategies if they hope to take Eddie down. This guide will show players how to beat the Richtofen Boss Fight on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Beat The Richtofen Boss Fight On Reckoning

Before starting your run at the Richtofen boss fight on Reckoning, it’s important that I lay out a few things you should make sure you equip in the pre-game lobby. You will want to make sure you have some good Augments equipped to your Perks and Field Upgrade to make the game and especially the final boss fight easier.

Richtofen is by far the hardest boss fight in the game, so you will need to use every advantage you can get. As I said earlier, the strategy for this fight is built around doing massive damage to him while he is unable to attack you, especially during his second Phase. This means that you will need to use Aether Shroud. This Field Upgrade will allow you to stand right beneath Richtofen while he just stands still and do as much damage as you can as quickly as possible. The Extension Minor Augment is the best option here, as it will give you a large window to just dump damage into Richtofen. The Burst Dash Major Augment can help you get through the horde if you find yourself in trouble or if you need to close the distance to the boss so you can get the most time to deal damage to them. If you’re playing with a team, consider Group Shroud Major Augment since it will turn your whole team invisible, allowing all of you to stand below Richtofen and do massive damage.

Juggernog is a Perk you are going to get every game of Reckoning, not just when you’re running the Easter Egg. The Probiotic Major Augment for Juggernog is one of the most important ones for you to get an extra 50 HP. Deadshot Daquiri is also a great choice to get extra damage on those critical attacks. Use the Dead Head Major Augment to get even more critical damage and the Dead Break Minor Augment to increase damage to armor plates.

Speed Cola’s Supercharged Major Augment is great here since it will charge your Field Upgrade faster. Field Upgrades are important for both fights, but especially the Rictofen fight, so this Augment is really useful, making the perk a must-have even if you use a weapon that doesn’t need to be reloaded. For the Minor Augment, I suggest Quick Swap to increase weapon change speed. Whether you use the Wonder Weapon for crowd control and need to quickly switch to your other weapon to damage the boss, or decide to get two powerful weapons to fight the boss and need to switch between them instead of reloading, this Minor Augment is great for both approaches.

Staying still is certain death when fighting Richtofen. Along with his hard-hitting attacks that can track your movements and quickly kill you if they are chained together, you will also need to watch out for super-sprinting Zombies as well as the Klaus Commandos and Uber Klaus Special Enemies that are seen many times during this fight. Richtofen and the Klaus enemies rely purely on projectile attacks, so Stamin-Up is a must. This perk is already great for increasing your movement speed but the right augments can make this perk invaluable. The Dasher Major Augment will give you a longer Tactical Sprint Duration. Couple that with the Hard Target, the Minor Augment that decreases projectile damage while you’re tactical sprinting, and you will be able to run through many of the boss’s attacks without worrying about going down.

Double Tap Root Beer Perk is also a great choice to double your rate of fire. I suggest the Double Standard Major Augment since will will provide double damage to all non-critical hits when using a bullet weapon. The Double Time Minor Augment will further increase your rate of fire, also making it a great choice. Quick Revive is great for making sure you heal quickly from damage. While Dyining Wish is usually the go-to option, this Augment doesn’t trigger if you’re downed by Richtofen. This is why I suggest the Equivalent Exchange Major Augment, which functions similarly to Dying Wish since it will give you an extra down, but you will need to kill a Zombie while downed to get instantly revived, at the cost of your Quick Revive Perk. Any Minor Augment is fine here but I suggest the Karmic Return Augment if you’re playing co-op since it heals you if you revive a teammate.

PhD Flopper with the Tribologist Minor Augment is also a must-have since it will increase your distance and speed when sliding, allowing you to get away from the boss even at its max speed. These boss fights are all about constantly moving to avoid the Zombies and the deadly attacks from Richtofen. This ability to slide far distances is great for getting you from cover to cover.

These last few perks aren’t really required but can both be very useful. Vulture Aid is a great get since it will allow you to get more Salvage and Essence while playing the game, which means you will be able to Pack-a-Punch and upgrade your weapon’s Rarity quicker. This can get you to the boss fight at lower rounds, which can make the battles a bit easier. You should get Carrion Luggage as your Minor Augment so that you get a higher chance of getting Salvage to drop. Your Major Augment should be Fetid Upgr-Aid. This Augment gives Zombies a chance to drop a cloud of gas which will charge your Field Upgrade while standing in it.

Elemental Pop can also be really useful when dealing with the extra Zombies that attack during the boss fight and is especially useful against Richtofen since he will summon the robotic Klaus enemies. Equip the Vulnera Bean Minor Augment, which will do extra elemental weakness damage to enemies. With the Cryo Freeze Ammo Mod, you can quickly take out the Klauses and focus on Richtofen. Finally, Death Perception, despite its lackluster reputation, can be useful when you equip the Death Stare Major Augment. This Augment will give you a chance to do massive damage when an enemy gets low on health.

When it comes to your Field Upgrade, Aether Shroud is key to the Richtofen boss fight. The main strategy we are going to use requires you to do massive damage as quickly as possible against Richtofen when he can’t see you, so you need this Field Upgrade. This means the Extension Minor Augment is the best option here, as it will give you a large window to just dump damage into Richtofen. The Burst Dash or Group Shroud Major Augments remain the best choices for this fight as well.

If you also want to use Gobblegums, here are a few suggestions. HCache Back is always a great option to get yourself a free Max Ammo, but it’s not as necessary as Shattered Veil since these fights do provide you with multiple Max Ammo drops. Field Upgrades are extremely important in both fights, so Arsenal Accelerator is great to keep your Field Upgrade charged. If you want to just get right to refilling your Field Upgrade, consider using Power Keg, since this Gobblegum will instantly fill your Field Upgrade.

Shields Up will give you a fresh set of armor and make it strong for a short time to make it harder for the enemies to downs you. Free Fire will give you unlimited ammo for a minute, so this can be great to make sure you don’t fail to take down a phase of the boss because you need to reload. Idle Eyes is also great because it will cause all Zombies to just stand still for 30 seconds, giving you an opening to just focus on the boss. If you’re playing co-op, Phoenix Up and Near Death Experience are great for making sure your team stays alive.

There are a few powerful weapons that you want to consider when going against the boss. Just like previous boss fights, the AMR Mod 4 Sniper Rifle is a great choice for dealing massive damage. When Pack-a-Punched, this weapon gets a very quick rate of fire and deals massive damage. I suggest putting on a low-magnification Optic for quicker aiming and strafing with this heavy weapon. There are a few other attachments that you can throw on, but Rapid Fire and Extended Mag II are the main focus, along with the Optic. There are a few other attachments that you can throw on, but Rapid Fire and Extended Mag II are the main focus, along with the Optic. Another good option is the GPMG-7 with the Belt-Fed Magazine attachment. This will allow you to shoot the quick-firing without having to reload, guaranteeing you get the most out of the weapon.

The trade-off with these two weapons is that they are very slow and both of these fights focus on your ability to move around the arena. Some lighter options that are really good are the new ABR A1 and AS VAL. Make sure you have Extended Mag on these guns to cut down on the number of reloads. The Maelstrom shotgun is also great. Make sure you have Extended Mag as well as either the Dragon’s Breath or Rapid Fire Fire Mod to get the most damage out of the weapon.

Overall, I think the best weapon for these boss fights is the DM-10 Marksman Rifle. Firstly, this weapon has the special ability when Pack-a-Punched to shoot two times with a single button press: Once when you pull the trigger and another when you release it. With Double Tap Root Beer, the DPS you can get from this weapon. Put on a lower magnification Optic and Rapid Fire to get a clear view of the boss as well as an even faster firerate, respectively. I also suggest getting a Compensator and an underbarrel to help with recoil control since the double shot and crazy firerate can make it easy to lose control of the gun. With the right build, equipment, Perks, and Field Upgrades, you will be able to completely destroy Richtofen with this weapon.

During the Easter Egg, you will need to get the Gorgofex Wonder Weapon, which can be upgraded in one of two ways. You can get rid of this weapon when you complete the steps of the Easter Egg where it’s required to get another heavy damage-dealing gun, but it can be useful against the Zombies and Klauses that help Richtofen.

Whatever weapon you decide to use, your main damage-dealing weapon should be at Pack-a-Punch Level 3 and Legendary Rarity. If you stick with the Gorgofex as your secondary, make sure that you have one of the upgraded variants that is at least at Pack-a-Punch Level 1. You won’t be using this weapon for the boss fight, but it can be useful for crowd control against the hordes. And of course, make sure you have the 3-Plate Armor Vest.

One final tip is to set up a C4 near the Full Power powerup statue found in Mutant Research. You can find this powerup on the machinery that is above the center of the room. You can find it om the eastern part of this machine near Deadshot Daquiri. Put a C4 on a nearby tube. You can detonate the C4 during the fight to spawn a Full Power.

With all that said, it’s time to talk about the boss.

When you start the Richtofen boss fight, he will start as “Uber Richtofen.” This first phase consists of an entire health bar and sees Richtofen piloting a larger version of the Uber Klaus mech that you have fought throughout the rest of the map.

While having a lot more health than the normal Uber Klaus, Uber Richtofen retains the same moveset as the normal variant. The mech will try and close the distance by leaping toward. When close, the boss will throw two types of punches at you. One is a normal punch while the other sees the mech shoot its fist forward to try and hit you at a medium range.

Richtofen’s most dangerous attack during this phase is the electric orbs he can shoot from the mech’s chest. What makes these so deadly is that they will linger on the ground, acting as an area denial weapon and they ignore armor which means they do normal damage to you even if you are fully plated up. He will shoot 3 orbs at you and will usually lead his shots. This means he will read your input and shoot the balls of energy at the location that you are running towards. The best way to avoid these attacks is to change direction when you see him about to do the attack or when you hear the audio cue. Another great way to avoid this attack is to run toward the boss because if you get really close to him, Richtofen will end the attack early.

The main way that you will do damage to Richtofen’s mech is to first target the shield generators on his shoulders. When both of them are destroyed, you can then break both of his arms to decrease the physical armor on his body. The last place to aim is his cockpit.

As you fight Richtofen, he will summon Klaus Cores and Klaus Commandos to fight alongside him. He will even have an Uber Klaus arrive to help him out. I highly suggest targeting these enemies because they can also put down the electric balls, which can quickly take you down when a lot of them cover the ground, along with the ones Richtofen puts down.

If you break all of his armor and the protective glass around the cockpit, you can hit Richofen directly for critical damage. Doing this enough with a powerful weapon quickly gets rid of any remaining health.

When you fully take down Uber Richtofen’s health, the Director will eject from the mech and start flying around the arena with a Wunderwaffe as his primary weapon. This is a much deadlier phase and is the hardest encounter in Black Ops 6 Zombies, so be ready!

Richtofen’s primary means of attack is shooting his Wunderwaffe. If this beam of electricity hits you, it will ignore your shields and also stun you for a brief moment, giving him a chance to follow up and hit you again. When he is shooting this weapon, you need to make sure that you move from cover to cover and do your best not to stand out in the open. Only take brief moments to shoot at him and try to watch for when he reloads the weapon to get some damage.

When you are behind cover or Richtofen can’t see you, he will start to throw out grenades. These include Concussions to slow you down, Shock Charges that will stun you if you run into them, and Blast Charges which can do massive damage if you trigger them. Do your best to avoid these pieces of equipment.

Richtofen can also shoot off into the sky, disappearing for a short time. Be careful when he is taking off because standing near him can quickly down you as he fires off his jetpack. When he returns, there will be an explosion sound. Look up into the sky to get an idea of which direction he’s coming from. He can do a bombing run where he swoops back down to shoot a series of rockets at the ground before quickly returning to the air. He will end his airborne attacks by crashing back to the ground, causing a massive explosion where he lands.

You will need tou use Smoke Grenades and Aether Shroud to dump massive amounts of damage into the boss without worrying about the threat of his deadly attacks. I suggest throwing down a smoke as he is ejecting from his mech to get some quick damage right at the start of this phase. After this, follow up with an Aether Shroud to finish off the first quarter of his health bar.

When Rictofen loses the first quarter of his health, he will fly up into the sky and disappear for a long time. While he might appear to do a rare bombing run, your main threat here is a horde of Zombies with Richtofen not really being a presence for a few minutes. Use this time to kill Zombies and use the Fetid Upgr-Aid gas from Vulture Aid to recharge your Aether Shroud. You will also get a Max Ammo during this section so grab that to resupply.

Richtofen will eventually crash back down to the arena to start Phase 2, which includes the same attacks as before but they are just stronger and faster. Throw a Smoke Grenade right as he crashes back down and do as much damage as possible. When the smoke wears off, pop Ather Shroud and continue to do damage. If the phase still hasn’t ended, you can either activate the C4 or use the Power Keg Gobblegum to get a free Full Power, which should give you enough time to end the phase with another Aether Shroud.

When you get his health bar down to its final quarter, Richtofen will fly away again and you will repeat the Zombie horde section to give yourself another chance to refill your Field Upgrade. When Richtofen returns, use your Smoke Grenades and Aether Shroud to get through this last bit of health and you will finally take down the Director.

After taking down Richtofen, the crew is teleported away by the Sentinel Artifact. With the power of the Artifact, S.A.M. is able to construct a physical body for herself and becomes the “real” Samantha Maxis.

You can now take down Richtofen and finish the Reckoning Main Quest Easter Egg boss fight in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.