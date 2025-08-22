Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to Get Free Deadshot Daiquiri on Reckoning

Deadshot Daiquiri is an important Perk in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Being able to lock onto an enemy’s weak spot and deal massive critical damage is great for dealing with the undead hordes. On Reckoning, there is an Easter Egg that gives players the Perk for completely free. Just like a similar Easter Egg found on Liberty Falls, players will need to put their sharpshooting ability to the test to get this Perk free of charge. This guide will show players how to do the free Deadshot Daiquiri Easter Egg on Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How to Complete the Free Deadshot Daiquiri Easter Egg on Reckoning

To do the free Deadshot Daiquiri Easter Egg, you will need to go to Mutant Research. Go all the way to the west end of the floor and stand behind the tank that contains Richtofen’s wife and son. Then, look to the southeast. You will see two dummies at the far end of the room. You will need to shoot them while standing in specific spots. Shoot the right helmet when standing right behind the tank, and shoot the left helmet when you stand right outside the nearby door frame. If done correctly, you will hear an audio cue.

After you hear the activation noise, turn around and look at the crane to the northwest. About halfway up the crane, you will see 5 cans lined up along a beam. You will need to shoot each can without missing a shot. If you miss a shot, you will need to wait a round to try again. If you hit all 5 of the cans one after another with perfect accuracy, you will get a free Deadshot Daiquiri. Just know this can only be done once and, if you’re playing with a team, only the player who shoots the cans will get the free perk.

You can now get a free Deadshot Daiquiri every single game of Reckoning in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Black Ops 6 as well as other great games in the future.