Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Content Carry Forward to Black Ops 7? (Answered)

The countdown is on to the launch of Black Ops 7, developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. As the story continues, players will want to know if owned Black Ops 6 content will carry forward to Black Ops 7.

Carry forward is a system that allows select content like weapons, Operators, and cosmetic items from a previous Call of Duty title to transfer to the next series in the franchise. It has been present in recent Call of Duty games, both battle royale and multiplayer included.

Bring remnants of Black Ops 6 to the battlefields of Black Ops 7

For the most part, carry forward content will be integrated a few weeks after the launch of Black Ops 7 and at the start of Season 1.

Black Ops 6 XP Tokens and GobbleGums will carry forward and will be usable in Black Ops 7. Black Ops 6 Weapons, Operators, and Operator Skins will carry forward at the start of Season 1 with some exceptions:

Equipment and Scorestreak Skins for content unavailable in Black Ops 7 will not carry forward.

Equipment and Scorestreak Skins for content updated for Black Ops 7 (for example, a Scorestreak that performs similarly, but has a different look and feel in BO7 compared to BO6) will not carry forward.

Black Ops 6 Weapon Camos will not be transferable to Black Ops 7 weapons, but still usable on Black Ops 6 weapons.

Call of Duty: Warzone integration will also begin at Season 1. All current content, including Operators, Weapons, and Weapon Blueprints from Modern Warfare II, Modern Warfare III, and Black Ops 6 will carry forward with some exceptions:

Weapons will continue to be tuned for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone players should expect a rank reset at Season 1, with progression mirroring Black Ops 7’s progression systems.

Since your in-game items are tied to your Activision account, applicable Black Ops 6 content will automatically follow you over to Black Ops 7, as long as you’re signed in with your Activision account.