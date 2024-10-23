Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Prestige

With rewards at every step of the way.

When Prestige was announced for Black Ops 6, the community rejoiced at the return of a beloved feature. Activision has released all the details you need to know about how to Prestige in Black Ops 6 ahead of launch.

When you reach maximum level which is level 55, you’ll be able to Prestige and earn rewards that are themed around a title in Black Ops history. Black Ops 6 will have a Prestige Hub which is where you can view your progression, as well as track challenges and rewards through all ten Prestiges.

Another layer of progression in Black Ops 6

If you’re a veteran Call of Duty fan, Black Ops 6 will take fans back to the classic Prestige system. If you choose to enter Prestige, you’ll get promoted to Prestige 1 and your account will be reset in the following ways:

Reset to Player Level 1.

All Level Unlocks will be relocked and must be unlocked again, except for Base Operators, Emotes, and Zombies GobbleGums, as well as anything you Permanently Unlock (more on that later).

Your Loadouts will be reset.

Lifetime stats will remain viewable in the Combat Record, but your stats elsewhere in the game will only show stats for your current Prestige.

However, there are a set of items that won’t be relocked or reset:

Zombies GobbleGums.

Weapon Progression, Camos, & Reticles.

Weapon Builds – your favorite Weapon may be relocked but all the Builds you’ve created for it will be waiting for you when you reach the level needed to unlock it again.

Challenge Progress & Unlocks.

Store and Battle Pass Content.

Operator and Emote Unlocks.

Once you’ve hit Prestige 1, you’ll unlock a unique Prestige reward every 10 Levels. The Prestige 1 rewards have already been revealed:

Instant Reward: Prestige 1 Icon

Prestige 1 Icon Instant Reward: “Nacht Raider” Weaver Operator Skin

“Nacht Raider” Weaver Operator Skin Prestige 1, Level 10: “Der Riese” Loading Screen & Social Wallpaper

“Der Riese” Loading Screen & Social Wallpaper Prestige 1, Level 20: “Perk-A-Cola” GobbleGum Pack (Premium-only*)

“Perk-A-Cola” GobbleGum Pack (Premium-only*) Prestige 1, Level 30: “Zombie Breach” Animated Emblem

“Zombie Breach” Animated Emblem Prestige 1, Level 40: “Insta-kill Power-Up” Charm

“Insta-kill Power-Up” Charm Prestige 1, Level 50: “Teddy is a Liar” C9 Blueprint (SMG, Premium-only*)

Each time you Prestige, a new Prestige icon will appear on your account that is also inspired by past Call of Duty games. Prestige 1, for example, is in the theme of Call of Duty: World at War, specifically Zombies.