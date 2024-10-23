Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Prestige

When Prestige was announced for Black Ops 6, the community rejoiced at the return of a beloved feature. Activision has released all the details you need to know about how to Prestige in Black Ops 6 ahead of launch.
When you reach maximum level which is level 55, you’ll be able to Prestige and earn rewards that are themed around a title in Black Ops history. Black Ops 6 will have a Prestige Hub which is where you can view your progression, as well as track challenges and rewards through all ten Prestiges.
More Call of Duty guides
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play Early With the New Zealand Method | Xbox, PlayStation, PC | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Wild Cards and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Tacticals and Lethals | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Field Upgrades and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Scorestreaks and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Weapons and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Operators and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Confirmed Game Modes at Launch | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the Global Release Times? Answered | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Pre-Load on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Campaign Rewards | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? |
Another layer of progression in Black Ops 6
If you’re a veteran Call of Duty fan, Black Ops 6 will take fans back to the classic Prestige system. If you choose to enter Prestige, you’ll get promoted to Prestige 1 and your account will be reset in the following ways:
- Reset to Player Level 1.
- All Level Unlocks will be relocked and must be unlocked again, except for Base Operators, Emotes, and Zombies GobbleGums, as well as anything you Permanently Unlock (more on that later).
- Your Loadouts will be reset.
- Lifetime stats will remain viewable in the Combat Record, but your stats elsewhere in the game will only show stats for your current Prestige.
However, there are a set of items that won’t be relocked or reset:
- Zombies GobbleGums.
- Weapon Progression, Camos, & Reticles.
- Weapon Builds – your favorite Weapon may be relocked but all the Builds you’ve created for it will be waiting for you when you reach the level needed to unlock it again.
- Challenge Progress & Unlocks.
- Store and Battle Pass Content.
- Operator and Emote Unlocks.
Once you’ve hit Prestige 1, you’ll unlock a unique Prestige reward every 10 Levels. The Prestige 1 rewards have already been revealed:
- Instant Reward: Prestige 1 Icon
- Instant Reward: “Nacht Raider” Weaver Operator Skin
- Prestige 1, Level 10: “Der Riese” Loading Screen & Social Wallpaper
- Prestige 1, Level 20: “Perk-A-Cola” GobbleGum Pack (Premium-only*)
- Prestige 1, Level 30: “Zombie Breach” Animated Emblem
- Prestige 1, Level 40: “Insta-kill Power-Up” Charm
- Prestige 1, Level 50: “Teddy is a Liar” C9 Blueprint (SMG, Premium-only*)
Each time you Prestige, a new Prestige icon will appear on your account that is also inspired by past Call of Duty games. Prestige 1, for example, is in the theme of Call of Duty: World at War, specifically Zombies.