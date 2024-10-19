Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Weapons and How to Unlock Them

The countdown is on to the highly anticipated release of Black Ops 6. A diverse set of weapons will be available to unlock on day one to take to the various battlefronts of Black Ops 6 and beyond.
In total, there will be 33 weapons to use across all modes and 12 of those are making their franchise debut. The gunsmith is also making a return, bringing a sense of familiarity to your loadouts.
All Black Ops 6 launch weapons
Weapons are unlocked when you hit certain player levels. Here are all the weapons that’ll be in the game at launch and what level you’ll obtain them at.
Assault Rifles
- XM4: Unlocked immediately
- AK-74: Level 10
- AMES 85: Level 19
- GPR 91: Level 28
- MODEL L: Level 40
- GOBLIN MK 2: Level 46
- AS VAL: Level 55
Submachine Guns
- C9: Unlocked Immediately
- KSV: Level 7
- TANTO .22: Level 16
- PP-919: Level 37
- Jackal PDW: Level 43
- KOMPAKT 92: Level 49
Shotgun
- Marine SP: Unlocked Immediately
- ASG-89: Level 31
Light Machine Guns
- PU-21: Unlocked Immediately
- XMG: Level 13
- GPMG-7: Level 52
Marksman Rifles
- SWAT 5.56: Unlocked Immediately
- Tsarkov 7.62: Level 22
- AEK-973: Level 34
- DM-10: Level 43
Sniper Rifles
- LW3A1 Frostline: Unlocked Immediately
- SVD: Level 25
- LR 7.62: Level 49
Pistols
- 9mm PM: Unlocked Immediately
- Grekhova: Level 13
- GS45: Level 28
- Stryder .22: Level 40
Launchers
- CIGMA 2B: Unlocked Immediately
- HE-1: Level 19
Melee
- Knife: Unlocked Immediately
- Baseball Bat: Level 52
As soon as you unlock a weapon, you’ll be able to add it to your loadouts and begin collecting all the attachments and camos tied to it. Following suit of previous years, it’s expected that more weapons will roll out via seasonal content updates.
Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on October 25, 2024.