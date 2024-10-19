Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Weapons and How to Unlock Them

The countdown is on to the highly anticipated release of Black Ops 6. A diverse set of weapons will be available to unlock on day one to take to the various battlefronts of Black Ops 6 and beyond.

In total, there will be 33 weapons to use across all modes and 12 of those are making their franchise debut. The gunsmith is also making a return, bringing a sense of familiarity to your loadouts.

All Black Ops 6 launch weapons

Weapons are unlocked when you hit certain player levels. Here are all the weapons that’ll be in the game at launch and what level you’ll obtain them at.

Assault Rifles

XM4: Unlocked immediately

AK-74: Level 10

AMES 85: Level 19

GPR 91: Level 28

MODEL L: Level 40

GOBLIN MK 2: Level 46

AS VAL: Level 55

Submachine Guns

C9: Unlocked Immediately

KSV: Level 7

TANTO .22: Level 16

PP-919: Level 37

Jackal PDW: Level 43

KOMPAKT 92: Level 49

Shotgun

Marine SP: Unlocked Immediately

ASG-89: Level 31

Light Machine Guns

PU-21: Unlocked Immediately

XMG: Level 13

GPMG-7: Level 52

Marksman Rifles

SWAT 5.56: Unlocked Immediately

Tsarkov 7.62: Level 22

AEK-973: Level 34

DM-10: Level 43

Sniper Rifles

LW3A1 Frostline: Unlocked Immediately

SVD: Level 25

LR 7.62: Level 49

Pistols

9mm PM: Unlocked Immediately

Grekhova: Level 13

GS45: Level 28

Stryder .22: Level 40

Launchers

CIGMA 2B: Unlocked Immediately

HE-1: Level 19

Melee

Knife: Unlocked Immediately

Baseball Bat: Level 52

As soon as you unlock a weapon, you’ll be able to add it to your loadouts and begin collecting all the attachments and camos tied to it. Following suit of previous years, it’s expected that more weapons will roll out via seasonal content updates.

Black Ops 6 will launch on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on October 25, 2024.