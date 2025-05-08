Mafia: The Old Country Gameplay Footage Highlighted In Brand New Trailer

Mafia fans are getting ready for their next installment. After the release of Mafia III in 2016, it wouldn’t be until this year that we received the next chapter. Fortunately, we did get the definitive editions of the original Mafia and Mafia II games to help tie us over. But rather than progressing the timeline, Mafia: The Old Country is taking us way back, almost as an origin story of the mafia.

Developers Hangar 13 are getting ready to see this game launch in August of this year. So, we’re not far off from actually getting our hands on the game. However, today, the developers opted to release another trailer that’s a little more focused on the gameplay mechanics. So, prior to this trailer, we got some of the premise of the installment, and now we’re getting a look at the more action-packed sequences.

It’s still a traditional Mafia game. There are some stealth components, straight-up gunbattles, knife play, and even racing. Sure, we’re stepping back in time to the early 1900s, so we still have automobiles, but there’s also some focus on horseback travel. You’ll get a look at all of that in the latest trailer.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Mafia: The Old Country, again, we’re thrown back to the early 1900s. Set in Sicily, the game follows a man named Enzo Favara as he embarks on his journey from working in the sulfur mines to joining the Torrisi crime family.

We’re certainly eager to see how this installment does compared to previous releases. Currently, Hangar 13 is set to release this game on August 8, 2025. When the game finally hits the marketplace in a few months, you can pick up a copy for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.