Mafia: The Old Country Trailer Highlights Our Latest Protagonist Enzo

Get ready to dive back into the life of crime. We have another installment coming our way from the Mafia franchise, Mafia: The Old Country. The folks at Hangar 13 already unveiled to the masses that this was a game in the works. However, it was during The Game Awards that we got our first real look at the trailer. If you missed out on the live stream event from this past evening, then you’ll find a trailer available below.

Some of us have already seen this trailer before the Game Awards. If you don’t recall, just before the event kicked off, there was a leaked advertisement on YouTube highlighting the trailer. But now, the official trailer is available to check out. While we are still waiting for more information to emerge, we know we’re following a new protagonist and cast of characters. Stepping into the role of Enzo, we learn our protagonist didn’t have a comfortable life growing up.

Instead, as noted by the official press release for Mafia: The Old Country, we learn that Enzo grew up working in the sulfur mines of Sicily. But one day, through a twist of fate, Enzo finds himself an opportunity to join Don Torrisi’s crime family. Now, he has a new chance of a better life, but it comes with a cost, as family takes sacrifice.

We’re stepping back to the early 1900s when players needed to know how to use a stiletto blade and ride horseback, drive turn-of-the-century motorcars, and fire off a sawed-off shotgun. But we’ll have to wait a little longer to learn more about what we can expect from this new installment.

That said, we know that the developers aim to launch Mafia: The Old Country into the marketplace sometime in the summer of 2025. The game trailer can now be viewed in the video below.