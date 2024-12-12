Mafia: The Old Country Trailer & Release Window Leaks Ahead Of The Game Awards

Mafia fans were treated to an official Mafia: The Old Country announcement during Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2024. However, its announcement did not offer much of what we could expect. Instead, fans are tuning in to The Game Awards later today to see what the folks over at Hangar 13 have in store for us. But now it looks like that world premiere trailer planned for this event has already leaked online.

Interestingly enough, the trailer was apparently leaked as a YouTube advertisement. We don’t have the full trailer available, but an X user managed to record a snippet of the footage and share it online. It shows just a brief look at the game. We’re expecting the full trailer to drop this evening during The Game Awards, so we won’t have too long to wait before we get our first real look at the marketing materials being shared with the public.

MAFIA OLD COUNTRY SUMMER 2025!!! pic.twitter.com/ylvbQygBE2 — Damon Andrews (@DJari2020) December 12, 2024

That said, the trailer also came with a new release window. Previously, we knew that Mafia: The Old Country would be landing in the marketplace sometime in 2025. However, the new trailer leak showcases that the game is scheduled to launch in the summer of 2025. While it’s not a specific release date, it gives us a narrow launch window for this anticipated Mafia installment.

We’re bound to gain more insight into the storyline, but we do know that we’re going back in time and venturing to Sicily. We might get an origin storyline for the Mafia, but again, what exactly this new game will entail will remain a mystery for now.

Of course, when Mafia: The Old Country launches into the marketplace, it will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.