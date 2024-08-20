Mafia 4 Officially Unveiled As Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia has been around for several years, with its debut title landing in the marketplace in 2002. However, we’re now finally getting the fourth installment. During Gamescom ONL, we were given the official reveal for Mafia: The Old Country, which marks the fourth mainline installment to be released for this series. While details are scarce, we at least know that the game will be landing in the marketplace sometime in 2025.

The franchise as a whole recently had a new resurgence with fans. Back in 2020, the series received a remaster or complete remake. That prompted not only veteran players of the original games a chance to replay these games once again or for newcomers to experience the storylines for the very first time. So it wasn’t surprising that Hangar 13 was working on a new game to release for players.

At the end of Gamescom ONL, we were given the first reveal trailer for Mafia: The Old Country. Again, this was just the first trailer for the title, so we’ll see more information about the game as we head into 2025. That said, we know we’re stepping back in time as we venture into Sicily.

We should also see a deep narrative to hook players into the game. But we’ll have to wait for more information to see what the gameplay will be like with this new installment and, more importantly, our first real look at the protagonist who will be leading this game campaign. If you missed out on Gamescom ONL, you can find the game trailer embedded below.