Could Recent Marketing Deal Finally Make Roblox Profitable?

For some of you, it might really be surprising to see the title of this article. You might think, “Wait, Roblox isn’t a profitable game with how many players it has on its servers?” And the simple answer is: “No, it’s not profitable.” In fact, based on official numbers from February, not only had the game lost a couple of million players from 2023 to 2024, but it also had a net loss of almost a billion dollars. The irony with that last statement is that the previous fiscal year, they had a net loss of OVER a billion dollars, which shows that this isn’t a recent issue they’ve had.

That brings us to the “new tactic” that Roblox is attempting via its new relationship with Google. As we’ve talked about before, the two companies are coming together to bring a whole new level of in-game advertising to the universe. The advertisements themselves will be simple in-world ads that you can look at whenever you pass by them or activate them when you want to and get special rewards in the process.

The reason that this could be a big thing for the game and its dev team is that A) they would be making money off of every ad that is placed in the title. B) between companies and gamers themselves, there are potentially thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people who might be up for paying for such a service, should the price be fair. And C) because of the very nature of these ads, they can be put just about anywhere, including in creator worlds that have sections intentionally designed for ads.

As such, that’s a major revenue stream that could come into play and help make the dev team a lot of money…if it works out.

Those like Market Beat point out that there are other elements to this that could hinder the “march to profitability.” For example, the global economy is a bit of a mess due to the events in the United States and its tariff policy. With things swinging wildly on that front and the stock markets across the world rising and falling based on what’s happening with them, some companies, let alone gamers, might not feel up to “risking it” with in-game advertising. Marketing budgets can be very frugal based on the situation, and this is absolutely an example of that.

So, while this is a big deal, and something to monitor, we think the dev team won’t bust out the champagne just yet.