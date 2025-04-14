Roblox Apparently Has A Vibrant Warhammer 40K Community

While Roblox may not be a perfect game for various reasons, it is something that no one can deny can be used for creativity in almost any positive way. By that, we mean that the dev team has gifted players tools to create any kind of world or experience within the title that they can have fun with or that they can bring other players into to enjoy. The only limiting factors are your time, imagination, and willingness to see everything through. To that end, one of the biggest communities in the game might surprise you, as it’s none other than the fanbase of Warhammer 40K.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, it started out as an incredible tabletop RPG that has massive amounts of lore. Seriously, there’s a lot going on there, and it’s almost mind-numbing if you’re not familiar with many of the races and events that fill up the eras of this universe’s timeline. Anyway, because of that massive universe and everything within it, game developers have taken many different paths with it over the years and created all sorts of experiences, including a recent one with Space Marines that was a huge hit in 2024.

What does this have to do with Roblox? Simply put, there are gamers within it who decided to create their own titles set within the universe or even recreate key lore moments to show how it might have looked to other gamers. If you don’t think they could’ve pulled that off in the game’s engine, you need only look at some of the videos below:

Yeah, that really happened in the game. Or, how about this video of a legion of fans each playing Space Marines to create a march:

That’s a lot of UltraMarines! But that speaks to how many people aren’t just playing this game but enjoying it and seeing how far they can push things, and that’s still not the only ones on the game servers that you can go find.

Humanity’s Crusade and Caldega Prime are others that you can check out, and you’ll find that they’re lore-rich and respect the source material in big ways. Thus, you might want to try them out for yourself. One of the ironies of all of this is that while you might think that this would be a kind of “disrespect” to the TTRPG and those who made it if you look at the video games that have come out, they’ve been represented across numerous genres and visual styles.

Thus, this is just continuing that trend.