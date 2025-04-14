GameStop Stores Will Reportedly Have 100 Switch 2 Units At Launch

There is plenty of hype still for Nintendo. Earlier this month, we had the big Nintendo Direct presentation. That presentation was all about the Nintendo Switch 2 console, the games coming for it, and some peripherals. However, it hasn’t been all positive news since then. Concerns quickly flooded the web for those located in the United States when tariffs threatened the availability of the console. Now, we’re finding out just how many units we can expect at most GameStop stores.

This isn’t an official report from Nintendo or GameStop. However, on X, there was a post from Nintendeal that noted that some GameStop sources chimed in on the console launch. According to the report, most GameStop stores will have about a hundred Switch 2 console units available at launch. It’s worth focusing on the fact that this is the majority of the stores mentioned. You might find some stores will have far fewer console units.

According to some GameStop sources, most GS stores are expecting ~100 Switch 2 consoles available at launch. But games and accessories will be "extremely limited" 💀 pic.twitter.com/rXFxpjz0X8 — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) April 14, 2025

That said, the same report noted that while there will be a hundred units potentially available at the GameStop store, there will be far fewer games and accessories. We’re not sure just how many units will be available according to the report, but it looks like most games might be purchased digitally around the launch of the Switch 2.

Again, take this report as nothing more than a rumor right now. So far, there has been no statement on the matter from Nintendo or GameStop. That said, it wasn’t too long ago that we finally learned when those of us in the United States can even preorder a console, which you can read more about that right here. Likewise, in other related news to Nintendo Switch 2, the former SIEA president commented on how he believes players will pay $80 for a Nintendo Switch 2 game simply because their exclusives are not available anywhere else.