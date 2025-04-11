Nintendo Of America Sending Out Switch 2 Pre-Order Invitations Starting May 8

Nintendo of America has shared that long awaited update on Switch 2 pre-orders for the USA.

As shared by Switch2Stock on Twitter, they have added this information to their FAQ page for Switch 2 pre-orders:

The first batch of invitations will go out starting May 8, 2025, with additional batches of invitation emails sent periodically until purchasing on My Nintendo Store is opened to everyone.

Initial invitation emails will be delivered on a first-come, first-serve basis to eligible registrants who meet the priority criteria. Invitees will have 72 hours from the time when the email is sent to complete their purchase.

The FAQ page also confirms that Nintendo of America is handling pre-orders in Canada as well as the US. The purchasing requirements to get these invites to pre-order a Switch 2 still applies. You can read about these purchasing requirements here.

Pre-orders were originally intended to start in the US last April 8, but was delayed at the last minute. Nintendo delayed plans to accept pre-orders, and to release the Switch 2 in some countries and regions, but not others. We think you know full well why these changes are happening, but for what it’s worth, the Switch 2’s release date of June 5, 2025, has not been changed.

While we won’t run down release plans for the console in every country and region, we can tell you that the June 5 release date isn’t a universally global release date. Nintendo Singapore, who is handling sale and distribution of Nintendo products in South East Asia, revealed that they will be releasing the Switch 2 in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines between July to September of 2025.

If you live in the US and Canada and you’re worried about being able to pre-order the Switch 2, we do have some good news. Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser revealed in a recent interview that Nintendo’s retail partners, such as GameStop, will have their own pre-order programs. So it’s not like only those MyNintendo users who met Nintendo’s purchasing requirements will get the chance to do so.

Furthermore, there’s a rumor that Nintendo recently rushed to ship over 700,000 units from Vietnam to the US, a far faster rate than they had in the last few months. Nintendo is doing everything they can to make sure they meet the high end of potential Switch 2 demand in the US as possible.