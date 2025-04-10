Nintendo Reportedly Imported Over 700K Switch 2 Units To USA In February

There’s a lot of uncertainty about the Nintendo Switch 2 launch. We know that it’s slated to happen on time this June 5, 2025. The real question on so many consumers’ minds here in the United States is just how much it might end up costing us. With the latest tariff concerns, the preorders alone for the United States were called off.

We still can’t preorder the Nintendo Switch 2 as Nintendo is holding off on seeing how the tariffs will play out. We’re not going into the politics here, but it looks like the tariffs are on pause right now, with markets getting a 10% tariff fee that might allow some mass shipments to be sent to the United States. Of course, this is just a pause that could allow three months of production to focus on the United States.

A new Bloomberg report reveals that over 700k Switch 2 units were shipped to the United States in February alone. That’s also just from one of the three Switch 2 assemblers, so we can imagine there could be a real surge of Switch 2 units being shipped to the United States during this pause.

Unfortunately, we don’t know if there is a push to see the other two main assemblers start focusing on their units being shipped to the United States. But, again, the pause on tariffs creates a solid opportunity to send as many units to the country as possible before it suddenly becomes far too costly to ship the console and maintain the $450 price tag.

Again, the price of the console has not changed in the United States. We expect to pay $450 for the base console when it launches this June. However, there have been plenty of rumors and reports that this price could significantly increase if the tariffs go into place. So, for many of us, it’s now a waiting game to see what this console might cost us.