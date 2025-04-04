Nintendo Is Changing Up How Consumers Can Purchase A Switch 2

Update:

After potentially dealing with tariffs, Nintendo has pushed back pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. News comes from GameStop on X alerting followers that a date has not been given on when pre-orders will be available. Regardless, players can still go through the process to get an invite to purchase the console directly from Nintendo.

An update from Nintendo pic.twitter.com/iygReQlBwl — GameStop (@gamestop) April 4, 2025

Original Story…

The Nintendo Direct presentation wrapped up today, and with it came a slew of new details about the Nintendo Switch 2. We learned more about the hardware, some of the accessories, and video games coming to the platform. However, some consumers are more keen on learning how to purchase a console unit.

After the Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo updated its website to highlight how consumers can buy a Switch 2. Now, it’s going to be a little different at the start of the console release. Nintendo likely hopes to avoid stock being purchased up and flipped online. That said, this new method will have some requirements that players will need to fulfill.

This is for Nintendo Account holders within the United States and Canada. Rules might differ depending on your region, but those in the region mentioned will be going through an invite process. Two versions of the console will be available: a Nintendo Switch 2 base model and a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that comes with Mario Kart World.

Invites will go out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those with a registered account can select what model they wish to purchase and then wait for invites to be sent out. It’s noted that May 8, 2025, will be the starting date for when invites will go out, with new batches of invites being sent out periodically. We don’t know how long this process will continue as it’s only stated to continue until My Nintendo Store allows everyone to purchase a console.

That said, invites are only good for 72 hours, so you don’t have too long before you have to proceed with your purchase. However, you still need to meet a few criteria requirements.

Nintendo Switch 2 Purchase Requirements

Must be at least 18 years old

Must have a registered account that purchased a Nintendo Switch Online membership

Must have a minimum of 12 months of paid membership

Must have a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours as of April 2, 2025

You can register for an invite request on the official Nintendo website here. Meanwhile, if you missed the Nintendo Direct presentation, we have a breakdown of everything we learned about the new Switch 2 console here.