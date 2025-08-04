Top 5 Most Played Roblox Games in 2025 So Far

Roblox is easily one of the most popular games on the planet. In fact, it recently crossed 100 million active players. Given the game’s nature of having “numerous things to play,” you might be a bit “put off” by having to choose one. So, we’ll show you the most popular games on the platform right now.

#5 – Tower of Hell

We’re going to start this list by talking about a game you may not have expected to see on here. Why? This game is one of the most difficult games in this particular gaming universe. Tower of Hell is an obstacle course-style game, where you have to use precise platforming to get through the challenges ahead.

The levels shift around and never do the same thing twice. Even if they did, that wouldn’t necessarily make it any easier for you.

It’s not too surprising that people would play such a game, as many like a good challenge in their gaming experiences.

#4 – Brookhaven RP

As in this universe and other gaming spaces, sometimes, people just want to “live a life outside their own,” so they go find simulators or “role-playing” games where they can just dive in, have fun, interact with others, and see what happens in this life versus the real one.

In the case of Brookhaven RP, the game is popular for the simple reason that it’s simple, enjoyable, and there’s always something to do. After all, the game allows you to interact with the neighbors in your area, play events with them, and more. Why not try it out for yourself and see how relaxing and fun it can be?

#3 – Blox Fruits

Does that character in the above picture look familiar to you? If so, then you have encountered one of the more “dubious” elements of this universe: copycat games. Specifically, these are games that go full-tilt in trying to recreate things like anime series and books, and they don’t even try to hide that they’re doing it.

Blox Fruits is no different. It copies a certain popular pirate anime and then makes the game about fighting, getting more special fruits to power oneself up, and more.

Let’s just hope if it gets sued the team will be left in…one piece.

#2 – Adopt Me!

More than anything else, this universe is really about the “social element” and doing things that make you happy and get your mind off other stuff. So, when you see that Adopt Me is the No.2 game on the list, you shouldn’t be that surprised.

The game is all about getting animals and having a nice home with them. You can get various animals and then trade with other players if you want something they have. Again, the social element is important here.

So, if you want to relax and go get some adorable pets to play with, this is the game for you.

#1 – Grow A Garden

If you’ve been on our site the last few months, you’ll know that we’ve covered Roblox Grow A Garden a LOT, and the primary reason for that is the game went from “just another title” to being the most-played game in the world in certain metrics. Specifically, it has the record for concurrent player count, which was previously held by a certain title from Epic Games.

The game itself is as simple as you want it to be. You grow plants, harvest them, sell them, and then grow new stuff. You can get pets to assist you, you can take part in various events, and you can even fight zombies on certain nights!

Regardless of the reason for its success…it’s successful, and people seem drawn to it in many ways.