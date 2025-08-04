Top 10 Most Played Games of 2025 (So Far)

2025 is a big year for gaming in many respects, and seven months in, we’ve already had some big surprises regarding what has sold well, what hasn’t, and what might top it down the line. Our Top 10 Most Played Games of 2025 list focuses on AAA titles on console and PC, so let’s check it out!

#10 – Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

We’ll start off with a bit of a ‘low note’ of sorts, because Assassin’s Creed: Shadows is the definition of a game that was anticipated for a while, had a rough time getting to its launch date, and then, when it did launch, it wasn’t as good as many hoped it would be. In fact, sales have been so rough that it’s actually a bit hard to pin down how much it has sold.

Some even indicate that it didn’t even sell two million in its first two months! Remember, this is a major franchise for Ubisoft, but it appears that fans have tired of their “cut and paste” antics and want something quality again.

#9 – Doom The Dark Ages

This is another “downer” to start, because, if we’re being honest, Doom: The Dark Ages should’ve been a “lock” for a multi-million-selling title. After all, the previous two games by Id Software/Bethesda were huge hits and had easily revitalized the franchise. Yet, not long after the game came out, there were people saying that it had sold less than 1 million units within its launch period. How did that happen?

The answer appears to be Xbox Game Pass. It was a “Day One” title, and that meant people could just have the pass and play it without actually buying it. So, they did, and it’s hard to know exactly how many players “enjoyed it there.”

#8 – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Now let’s dive into some more positive news, mainly because we’re talking about Hideo Kojima, a man who is never afraid to make the games he wants and seeks quality over everything else. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach may have been a long time coming, but the results show that people were interested in getting it.

The title sold over 1.4 million in its opening days, and it’s likely much higher than that by now. That highlights how people don’t mind the “wacky nature” of Kojima titles, so long as they’re memorable games. He’s got another hit on his hands!

#7 – Civilization VII

Here’s a title that doesn’t have the biggest of sales right now, but will likely be an “evergreen” title that will help build up its numbers. The game is the latest in the turn-based worldbuilding/strategy title from Firaxis. The game features everything you would expect from the series, mixed with some key additions to make things feel fresh.

The game reportedly had record pre-orders before launch, and with the ability to literally transfer your save file to other platforms, there’s no need to “start fresh” unless you personally choose to. The world is waiting for you to shape it, do with it as you will!

#6 – MLB The Show 25

Sports games are one of those things that will almost always sell well because people want to “play the game themselves” without actually having to play the game themselves. MLB The Show 25 is the latest example of this, as the game allows you to dive into your favorite MLB team and then use the roster to try and win the World Series. You can also test your mettle against other players so you can see if you’re as good as you think you are.

No matter how you look at it, it’s a good day for baseball.

#5 – Kingdom Come Deliverance II

Sometimes, you need to make a sequel to ensure that all the ideas that are in your head get brought out. In Kingdom Come Deliverance II, the dev team was able to finally make the game they desired, and the results speak for themselves. Not only was the game a hit with both critics and players, but it sold so much on its first day that it made its entire budget back! That’s a dream scenario for dev teams. The game has sold over 3 million copies since launch, which may mean we get a third copy of the game down the line.

#4 – Elden Ring Nightreign

It’s getting to a point where From Software can basically do anything they want, and it’ll be good. That’s how top-tier they are when it comes to quality. Even if you don’t exactly want to play what they make, you can rest assured that it’ll be good. Elden Ring Nightreign is an excellent example of that. They took the formula from their Game of the Year title and then expanded upon it so that it could be truly co-op in nature.

As for sales, it has had over 5 million players, and that comes right from the dev team. So, again, they make things people want to play.

#3 – Mario Kart World

Now we’ll talk about a game that very recently got its sales data revealed: Mario Kart World! Literally, its sales data came out a few days ago. It was the launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, and it was confirmed to have sold 5.63 million units in just under a month. That’s pretty great for a racing title like this, and it shows the franchise is still going strong, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is doing just as well.

The irony here is that, like certain other games on this list, the overall sales will continue as time goes on, as many people don’t have a Switch 2 yet, and this will be on their list of “Must-Have Games” when they do acquire one.

#2 – Call of Duty Black Ops 6

“Wait, didn’t this game come out in 2024?” Yes, that would be correct. However, as fans of this series know, the true “bonus” of this game is its longevity in terms of how many copies sell well into the next year. Sure, there are plenty of gamers who get this game right out of the gate, especially those who love multiplayer, but many are fine with getting it over time, and according to some figures, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 reached 50 million players total by July 2025.

Now, to be clear, that’s not to say the game SOLD 50 million, especially since it was on Xbox Game Pass. However, it’s clear that the game was a best-seller both this year and last.

#1 – Monster Hunter Wilds

Our final entry is a bit surprising, but not exactly in the way you think. You see, we know that Monster Hunter Wilds is a hit with fans and critics, as it’s a “Game of the Year” nominee that has been confirmed by Capcom to have sold over 10 million units since it first arrived this past February.

The catch is that many have complained to the publisher about certain issues with the game, including how bad the PC version of it is. Many went into this game expecting it to be the greatest game the franchise has ever produced, and instead, it’s one that only certain fans are able to play at its peak.

Hopefully, it gets fixed soon.