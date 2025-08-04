How To Play The Battlefield 6 Beta This Weekend

EA has been working hard to deliver a solid Battlefield experience again. With Battlefield 6 launching this October, it’s hopefully the comeback fans of the IP have been waiting for. However, you don’t have to wait until October before you get a chance to play this game. Instead, you can take advantage of a Battlefield 6 beta this weekend.

With the multiplayer reveal event last week, we got a bit more insight into the upcoming installment. Included in the reveal was confirmation of a couple of beta weekends. The first Battlefield 6 beta is kicking off this weekend, and here’s everything you need to know.

How To Play Battlefield 6 Beta

The Battlefield 6 beta is open for everyone. That’s a huge plus, but a few of you are getting access early. If you tuned into one of the creator streams last week during the multiplayer reveal event on Twitch, you might have been awarded a code. That would give you access to the open beta a couple of days early, starting on August 7, 2025, at 1 AM PT.

Early Access August 7 Details

Again, there are a few means of gaining access a few days early. Here’s how you are granted access.

Twitch Drop During Battlefield Multiplayer Reveal Event Last Week

Registered For Battlefield Labs before July 31, 2025 (Use Your EA Account)

EA Play Pro Subscriber (Use Your EA Account)

August 9 at 1 AM PT, the open beta will begin. Everyone can gain access and play the game until August 11 at 1 AM PT.

August 14 at 1 AM PT, the second weekend of beta gameplay starts. That will be available until August 17 at 1 AM PT.

That said, it’s reported on the EA blog that players will need to link their EA account to their platform account. It’s also worth noting that the open beta will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform (Steam, Epic Games Store, EA App).

For those of you planning to play on the PC platform, it’s best to check out your system specifications. Fortunately, EA did release a graphic highlighting the minimum and recommended PC specifications for the open beta of Battlefield 6. You can view that below. And for those wondering, you should expect 60 FPS no matter the platform.