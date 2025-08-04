Battlefield 6 Will Feature 60 FPS Across All Platforms

The hype around Battlefield 6 is real. Fans are eager to see what developers have been cooking up. This game could be a real contender for the Call of Duty series, and we’ll have it in our hands in a couple of months. Fortunately, developers are striving for this installment to play smoothly on any platform.

If you’re cautious about what the game might run at in terms of FPS, we have news to share. It looks like every platform will be able to hit 60 FPS, with some platforms even surpassing that. Of course, that’s what’s being told right now. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case or not when it officially drops into the marketplace.

Battlefield 6 60 FPS Confirmation

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that game designer Florian Le Bihan from DICE had been featured on Tech & Co. During the conversation, Florian noted that the development team has been optimizing the game across all platforms so that it not only looks beautiful but plays well no matter the configuration. Right now, the aim is to bring a performance mode so all consoles will run at 60 FPS.

They went on to say that, depending on your PC specifications, those players, along with players on the PlayStation 5 Pro, should see FPS exceeding 60. Again, we’ll know soon enough when the game drops, but before then, you’ll get access to a beta.

It was just last week that we saw the big Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event. During it, we got not only footage of the game, but confirmation on beta dates and the number of maps you’ll have access to at launch. We even have Portal coming into the game, which will allow the community to tweak some maps for battle.

Currently, Battlefield 6 is set to launch on October 10, 2025. At launch, you’ll find the game available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.