Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Event Breakdown – Here’s What We Know

Battlefield 6 is finally getting to bask in the marketing limelight. It was just last week that we saw our first reveal trailer for the game. However, it was unveiled during that trailer that there would be a multiplayer reveal event this week. Well, that week has finally come, and today we got a slew of new details.

There’s a lot of gameplay footage being showcased online. However, what you might be more interested in is knowing when you’ll get your hands on the game. Well, fortunately, the announcement has come out that the title will be available on October 10, 2025. But there’s even more to get excited about.

Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Reveal

The event that kicked off today revealed that there are just under ten maps that will be available when the game drops. Everything from vehicles to foot soldiers will play a role in securing a win. Likewise, you’ll find a good range of maps to benefit both sides. Whether you’re after some close-quarter combat, blowing down buildings in a tank, or cruising the skies in a high-speed jet, there looks to be something here for all types of FPS veterans.

However, to go one step beyond that, the developers confirmed there would be the return of Portal. The Portal mode is a set of tools to give players the ability to create their game modes and tweak the maps. So that might give you a reason to continue logging back on just from the community-driven content.

One of the game modes that has been rumored to come post-launch is a free-to-play battle royale gameplay experience. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting on that front, but there was a slight tease on it. Thanks to PC Gamer, we’re learning that there was a comment made by Battlefield Studios’ Andy McNamara about the rumors of a battle royale mode.

During the live panel Q&A, the creative director Thomas Andersson noted that they don’t want to disappoint anyone, but they will discuss other topics a bit later. So that fabled battle royale game mode, whether it’s free-to-play or attached to the premium game, might be kept under wraps until closer to launch.

That said, there is a beta coming ahead of time next month. As previously reported, the dates have since been confirmed with the first closed beta kicking off on August 7 through August 9. Those dates will go to those who gain access via Twitch drops. Meanwhile, August 9 will kick off an open beta that will last two days for everyone. There is also a second wave of beta dates that start on August 14, 2025, and will continue to August 17, 2025.

Again, we don’t have too long before the release of Battlefield 6. As it stands, the game is set to release on October 10, 2025, for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.