The First Battlefield 6 Trailer Is All About Destruction

Battlefield players had been hoping for developers to cook and deliver something that would release in a far better state than Battlefield 2042. With Call of Duty, their big competitor, we’re certainly interested in seeing what this game will bring to the table. Fortunately, we knew that the developers were giving it their all when it came to this installment.

Likewise, if you have been keeping tabs on this franchise, we know that a trailer for the game was scheduled to drop today. Fortunately, if you missed it, you can find the new footage for the game below. Hopefully, it piques your interest, and this was all worth the wait.

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer

The trailer didn’t show us gameplay, but it does highlight more from the teaser we saw yesterday. Essentially, a new force is attacking NATO, leaving everyone in a scramble. There is a massive focus on destruction from the trailer, so we’re expecting plenty of that. Now, we just need to see some gameplay footage to understand better just the level of destruction we might see in battle.

Of course, we do have a bit more insight into when we’ll get our next look at the game. It has been announced that the multiplayer component of Battlefield 6 will be unveiled on July 31, 2025. However, if you missed the initial trailer premiere, you can view it above.

Again, we knew that the developers had been working hard to deliver this game to the marketplace. It was announced a while ago that the developers were working on the Battlefield Labs initiative. This was a series of tests that would allow select players to try out different builds of the game.

While developers would be losing out on the element of surprise, it was all an effort to bring a gameplay experience that players want. Through these series of tests, developers were gaining crucial information on which areas to adjust. Ultimately, developers want a game that lasts for a long time, with players consistently logging in.