Rumor: Battlefield 6 Beta Dates Leaked

Earlier today, we started to see a date circulate online that suggested Battlefield 6 beta was happening on August 4. However, one prominent industry insider was quick to refute that date. Instead, they claimed this date was false, and at the time, they didn’t know just when we could expect the beta to drop.

That has now changed. Fast forward a few hours, and now the insider has spilled some new details. Among them is when you can expect the beta to finally roll out. Of course, take this as nothing more than a rumor right now, as we don’t have anything official quite yet to highlight.

Battlefield 6 Beta Dates Revealed

This news comes from Tom Henderson. Tom was quick to alert followers that the release date of the beta circulating online was false. However, they have since spoken to sources familiar with the project and revealed that the beta will be taking place in two phases.

The first beta will be closed and happen on August 7, 2025. The closed beta will last two days, and players can gain access through a few different ways. For instance, players will reportedly gain access to the closed beta by pre-ordering a copy of Battlefield 6. However, a free way to acquire the closed beta code is through a Twitch drop from various content creators who will be streaming an event during the multiplayer reveal.

Meanwhile, it’s noted that not long after, there will be an open beta. That beta is said to kick off on August 9, 2025, and will also last two days. So if you’re lucky enough to gain access to the closed beta, you’ll have a handful of days where you can enjoy the gameplay experience.

Fortunately, there will be another round of open beta dates that will take place on August 14, 2025, and will go through August 17, 2025. As for when you can pre-order a copy of the game, Tom Henderson noted that this will happen during the Battlefield 6 multiplayer event, which is set to take place tomorrow. That date was given to us when EA finally pulled back the veil last week and dropped the first trailer for the game.

Again, even though this is coming from a reliable industry insider, it’s best to label this as a rumor. We’ll have to wait for the official announcement, hopefully tomorrow.