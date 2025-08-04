Silent Hill F Producer Wanted More Action Combat For The Series

The Silent Hill franchise is back in the limelight. Boy, did it take quite a long time to get this franchise out of dormancy. However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Some of the games that have been released so far haven’t been heavy hitters. It wouldn’t be until the release of Silent Hill 2’s remake that the IP received praise. Now all eyes are on Silent Hill F.

Silent Hill F is the latest upcoming installment in the franchise. Developed under NeoBards Entertainment, we’ll have to see if the team can deliver on the goods. The remake for Silent Hill 2 raised the bar quite a bit, but don’t anticipate a copycat experience. Instead, it looks like there’s more than just a different setting that will make this game stand out.

Silent Hill F Turning More Action-Oriented

We already reported that Silent Hill F impressions so far have been noting that the game feels a little soulslike. Now it looks like this is intentional from Motoi Okamoto. Thanks to IGN, we’re learning that the Silent Hill series producer recently noted to Game*Sparks that he decided early in development that he wanted a more entertaining and thrilling action experience.

Challenging action games are gaining popularity among younger players nowadays, so I believed that if we implemented such elements into the game, it would resonate well even with people who are new to the series.

While he noted that the franchise isn’t considered an action title, they are trying to bring in new players. So one way to do that is by adding these kinds of action-gameplay experience elements to the title. Konami is finding that there is some real fanfare over challenging games, and Silent Hill F might be bringing this type of experience for players when it drops.

Now the big question is if this will actually connect with players and longtime fans of the IP. Silent Hill 2 remake was a huge hit, and it largely retained the same style of gameplay as the original release. But perhaps adding these action elements could add a little more value for fans and newcomers. Of course, it might also make it a little more challenging to unlock all the endings.

Only time will tell, and fortunately, we’re not waiting very long. Silent Hill F is set to release on September 25, 2025. And for those of you who want a more traditional Silent Hill experience, we already know that Bloober Team has signed back on to create a remake of the original Silent Hill video game.