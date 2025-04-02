Mario Kart World Announced As First Game For Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has begun, and Nintendo started it off just as many people expected it to, with the only game they showed off in the initial reveal. Now, though, we know of its name: Mario Kart World! That’s right; the racing title is getting even more modes, racers, items, and more. The trailer highlights many of the things that gamers can expect from the racing phenomenon. For example, you’ll be able to ride the courses in all-new ways, as things are MUCH more open than they were before.

Plus, you can customize your characters, ride the cables and rails that are all over the course, participate in all new challenges and on it goes!

For example, one of the big new features is the openness of the tracks. You’ll be able to take the course as you please in some ways so that you can try to get ahead of your opponents! That includes being able to take on the form of a giant semi so that you can literally roll over your opponents and barrel ahead of your rivals!

There is also the ability to race between the tracks themselves to add an extra level of challenge to the mix. Still not enough for you? Then you’ll want to check out the “knockout” mode, where you’ll battle across maps, and if you get knocked out, then you’re done in that round. So, you’ll need to do your best to handle all the people around you…unless you want to get knocked out early.

Even the items were a special focus in the trailer, as there are new ones that include using a special mushroom to grow, using the Hammer Bros hammers to hit foes, using a coin block to unleash full coin madness on the course, and more.

Plus, they confirmed that the game WILL be the launch game for the Nintendo Switch 2 when it arrives on June 5th!!!! That alone makes this a title that EVERYONE will have to have, which makes it even cooler that there will be a special Direct for Mario Kart World coming on the 17th! That means we’ll get even more information before too long! Isn’t that great? As if all of that isn’t enough, Nintendo announced that voice chat and video chat will be available with the Nintendo Switch 2, and playing the racing title will be more interactive and fun to do with friends than ever before.

Stay tuned for more news posts about the game and the Nintendo Switch 2 throughout the day!