Blue Prince: How To Permanently Unlock The West Gate

One of the most important early steps in your Blue Prince adventure is to unlock the West Gate and add a whole bunch of random Outer Rooms to your drafting roster. By unlocking the gate, you’ll be able to exit the house and get one random room per run on the outside — these rooms can give extra loot, allow you to trade items for different items, or even protect you from the effects of red rooms. The Outer Rooms also have additional clues to the mystery in the house, so unlocking this area is very important. Here’s how it works.

The Blue Prince is a puzzle rogue-like, so your house will change every day and the rooms you get are totally random. You may need to complete multiple runs to successfully pull off this — and a Garage just may not appear for you. Keep drafting on the west edge of the house map and you will eventually get the Garage. You’ll just need the Utility Closet too.

How To Permanently Unlock The West Gate

To unlock the West Gate — a path available to the left of the house when you’re standing out on the Grounds. This gate, when unlocked, stays open permanently and gives you access to useful Outer Rooms that are totally unique. Visiting the Outer Room lets you choose one of several random rooms like the Shelter, the Schoolhouse, the Hovel or even the Tomb. Some of these special rooms have unique functions — the Shelter disables three Red Room effects, while the Schoolhouse unlocks additional schoolhouse rooms for your current run.

To unlock the West Gate, you’ll need to progress and complete multiple steps.

Draft the Utility Closet Room . Open the Breaker Box and switch on the power for the Garage. This can be done before or after finding the Garage.

. Open the Breaker Box and switch on the power for the Garage. This can be done before or after finding the Garage. Next, find the Garage Room. The Garage will only appear on the west side of the house, on the edge. It will appear on Rank 4 or higher — but we most often find it on Rank 4 or 5.

The Garage has a locked trunk — if you have a Car Key, you may find an Upgrade Disk inside the trunk. You may also find rare Major Keys or other useful items.

When the power is restored to the Garage through the Breaker Box , use the intercom device near the door. You’ll always get a set of several free keys in this room.

through the , use the intercom device near the door. You’ll always get a set of several in this room. The intercom device will only work when power has been restored through the Breaker Box. Flick the switch ‘ON‘ on the Breaker to restore power.

After restoring power to the Garage with the Breaker Box, use the intercom device near the door to raise the garage door. This allows you to leave the house and explore the outside. There’s a dirt road, but you won’t find anything that way. Go left and cross the pond to unlock the gate from the inside. This permanently unlocks the gate, but the small wooden plank bridge will fall down, making it impossible to return to the Garage on the next day.

The West Gate only gives access to the Outer Room. You can visit the Outer Room every day at the cost of steps.