Blue Prince: How To Solve The Billiards Room Puzzle

The Billiards Room is the first truly evil puzzle you’ll encounter in Blue Prince. This random room has a Billiards Table, but the real problem is the dartboard on the wall. Interacting with the dartboard, you’ll be able to choose one of the numbers — but how do you solve it and earn a useful reward? Notes imply that it’s a mathematical problem and not how you’d normally play darts. And that’s true but figuring it out is a challenge.

If you’re deeply confused by the dartboard puzzle, here’s what you need to know to solve it. With some basic math skills, you’ll be able to solve this puzzle every single time — once you know how it all works.

How To Solve The Billiards Room Dartboard Puzzle

The colors and the quadrant positions tell you how to solve. For this board, start from the closest to the center and move out. Blue means Add, Yellow means Subtract, and Pink means multiply — so the equation is 15-11=4. 4×3=12. Select 12 to solve the puzzle.

The Billiards Room has a dartboard in the back-right corner when you enter. Interacting with it allows you to choose a number — if you look at the board, you’ll see math signs on the chalkboards, but you won’t get any further clues.

Here’s how the Billiards Room Dartboard works. It’s actually surprisingly simple once you spend enough time working out the equations.

To solve the Dartboard, you need to solve equations. Each number will be marked with a color in one of the dartboard quadrants. Essentially, you need to add, subtract, multiply or divide by the numbers shown on the dartboard and select the answer to the equation.

You’re always solving the equation — so you never need to work backwards. Depending on the color of the mark for the number, you’ll know whether this number is added, subtracted, multiplied or divided.

Blue = Add this number.

There are FOUR COLORS and each number will be marked by one of the colors in one of the quadrants. You’ll know what order to complete the equation based on the position of the color in the quadrant.

Complete the equation in order — the closest filled-in color quadrants to the center go first, the furthest away from the center go last. The bullseye is the center. So, start from the center and move outward to solve the puzzle.

Once you understand the steps, each puzzle is actually very simple. Grab your phone and turn on the calculator app if you want to solve extremely quickly. Here’s an example of the puzzle.

Puzzle Example :

: Blue 5, Blue 7 = The answer is 12 . [ 5+7=12 ]

. [ ] Blue 12, Yellow 10 = The answer is 2 . [ 12-10=2 ]

. [ ] Blue 11, Yellow 3 = The answer is 8 . [ 11-3=8 ]

. [ ] Blue 5, Pink 2 = The answer is 10 . [ 5×2=10 ]

. [ ] Blue 15, Yellow 11, Pink 3 = The answer is 12. [15-11=4 | 4×3=12]

Complete the puzzle in order from closest-to-the-center from further-from-the-center and take it one step at a time. Whatever the starting number is, just select that number — the first number doesn’t actually need to be added in this example, it’s only the second number (and third) in the set that is added, subtracted, multiplied or divided.

It’s a tricky puzzle to solve but very easy once you know the trick. Try to complete this one every run — we found a keycard inside! Extremely useful when you’re near the top ranks of the house.