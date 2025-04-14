Star Wars Zero Company Officially Announced

There’s a huge market for the Star Wars franchise, and video games are part of that. We have a slew of incredible games to enjoy, and for a little while now, we knew about a mysterious project. Bit Reactor was teaming up with Respawn Entertainment to deliver a Star Wars strategy game. It’s been kept under wraps until now when we know the game will officially be called Star Wars Zero Company.

Don’t get too excited here. There is a lot about this game we still don’t know. But again, it was unveiled that developers Bit Reactor would be working on this turn-based tactics strategy game. Meanwhile, the folks over at Respawn Entertainment would publish the title. Beyond that, we all knew that the developers behind the game project would unveil the title to the public in April.

More specifically, it was noted that fans who were interested in learning more about this title would want to tune into the Star Wars Celebration event on April 19, 2025. That’s still in place, but EA went ahead and released the official name for this upcoming game. So fans can expect to learn more about Star Wars Zero Company in just a few days.

Engage in turn-based tactical combat – STAR WARS Zero Company.



Join us at #StarWars celebration on April 19 for a panel with @BitReactor, @Respawn, and @LucasfilmGames where we’ll share a world-exclusive first look at our new game. #SWZeroCo



— EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 14, 2025

That said, there was also confirmation that players can expect this gameplay experience to be single-player along with the platforms on which this title is set to arrive. At launch, players will find Star Wars Zero Company to land on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. So far, there’s no confirmation yet on whether we’ll also see the game land on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Regardless, we’ll likely hear more about the storyline premise, where the game is taking place in terms of the films, and perhaps even get some gameplay footage this week. But, again, we’ll have to hold out until April 19, 2025, for the official unveiling.