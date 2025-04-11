Chainsaw Man Director Reveals His Next Project Is A Roblox Horror Game

Roblox has really evolved over the years. While mainly considered a little kids’ game, experiences over the years where players can expect just about anything to pop up in the marketplace across all ages. It’s also allowed developers to make interesting projects and release them into the marketplace. Some do incredibly well, too, and the director of Chainsaw Man hopes to secure some of that success in the Roblox marketplace next.

It looks like Ryu Nakayama’s next project is a video game. The director behind the Chainsaw Man series took to X and revealed that he’s working on The Inn, a Roblox roguelike horror game coming soon. According to the developer, this is actually his first time working on a video game project.

－ The Inn Trailer －



From the director of Chainsaw Man, Ryu Nakayama @r_nkym_, step into the shadows of a haunted Japanese inn with this new #Roblox roguelite horror game! Coming soon ⛩️ #robloxdev pic.twitter.com/TcB5mgqiFH — The Inn – Roblox (@TheInnRoblox) April 9, 2025

On his personal X account, which Google translated, Ryu Nakayama noted that he is working with Mayflower on game development. It seems that the project is done, as he noted that this was his first time working on a game.

Likewise, the director noted that Roblox is incredibly popular in North America. As a result, he deliberately worked on the game to ensure it offered a heavy Japanese feel. Unfortunately, we don’t know when we’ll actually get our hands on the game to try out.

The Inn does have a small teaser, which you can view in the embedded X post above. Outside of noting that this Roblox game is coming soon, we’ll have to wait for an actual release date. But the trailer does give players a small look into the design and setting the horror experience will be set in. So, take a look at that trailer as we wait for its release date announcement, and if it proves to be successful enough, we’ll perhaps see Ryu come back with another video game project.