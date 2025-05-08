Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity Trading Guide

In certain games, trading isn’t just a gameplay mechanic; it’s a natural tool that helps make the game function at a high level. Yet, there are some that don’t have it naturally just because of the work that goes into such a thing. For example, Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity only got a trading plaza with Update 3, which came out recently. That means that players are just now getting the chance to unleash their trading skills with others and see just how many cool items they can get. Yes, people really do put this much thought and energy into the trading business.

So, how can you partake in this “trading palooza?” Our guide can help sus that out for you!

How To Trade In Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity

You might think that you can “just walk over to the trading plaza and have fun,” but sadly, it’s a little more complicated than that. There are a few steps to take, and the first is to unlock the “Hatching Zone” in the main area. To do that, you must have 10,000 Gems. That’s not a small amount, but it’s what’s required.

Once you’re able to unlock that, though, you’ll find that there’s a portal within the space to get to the plaza. However, even within that, there is a choice you must make. There are “Casual” and “Pro” options. As the first one indicates, this is a place where ANYONE in the game can enter, trade, have fun, etc. The other side, though, is all about exclusivity by having a “secret pet.” You only need one to enter, but you have to have one.

Once you’re in one of those areas, you’ll need to start trading! The good news is that it’s easily done via a nearby terminal. Go to that terminal and then place the items that you want to trade on the left side, and then place the items that you’d like to get for it on the right side. Easy stuff. After that’s all done, you will create an official trading offer post and wait to see if anyone responds to it.

It does need to be stated that you can ONLY POST one trade offer every ten minutes. You don’t want to spam the trading post board, right? …right?

Anyway, after that, you merely wait for someone to see your post and either accept your offer or make you an offer based on what you have! Have a blast trading!