Roblox Dead Defense Beginner’s Guide

Do you love tower defense games? Do you like ones that have a truly nice twist on the gameplay itself, so that you have a different level of enjoyment there versus just playing “any random tower defense game?” If so, then you’ll want to check out Roblox Dead Defense. The game is a tower defense title; however, it’s all set in the Wild West! That means you’ll have to use the weapons and items around you within the setting to fight off the undead horde that’s coming for your base! It’s not an easy thing to do, but if you work hard and smart, you might just pull through.

If you’re curious about Roblox Dead Defense and want to know how to play well from the get-go, check out this guide. We’re here to help you.

How To Play & Win

After entering the game with others, the group itself will vote on the game’s difficulty. That will be important not only for the level of challenge you’ll face in each round of play, but for the rewards that you’ll get afterward. Obviously, you want the best rewards, but you can’t get them if you’re dead!

Like other tower defense titles, you’ll start off with a simple base and a unit to defend it. Then, you’ll need to build up your offense and defense so that the seemingly unending waves of enemies can’t get through and damage your base. That’s where Bonds come in. Much like in other games in the universe, Bonds can be used to buy certain things. In this case, you can buy units to help with your defense. The more levels you complete, the more Bonds you’ll get, and the more options you’ll have before you. However, it should be noted that you can simply buy them via Robux if you have them and get a further jump on the competition that way.

There are multiple “zones” on the game maps that you can utilize to help survive the undead hordes. Some are for summoning units. Others are for trading things with other players, which can get you access to more items and units than you would typically have. There’s even an “AFK zone” where you can just let the game play on without you, and you’ll earn Bonds.

The more you play, the more strategies you’ll come up with to get better units and to handle higher difficulties like “Nightmare.” So, if that sounds fun to you, dive in and see how it goes!