Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Pre-Load on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

The highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is getting closer, bringing a fresh story through the campaign, a new multiplayer experience, and of course, the return of round-based zombies. Activision has confirmed when Black Ops 6 pre-loads will go live on all platforms.

As is the case every year, the upcoming entry in the franchise will be available to pre-load for fans who have pre-ordered any edition of the game.

How to pre-load Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 pre-loads are scheduled to begin on October 21 at 9am PT. The steps you need to take to pre-load the game are slightly different depending on the platform you’re on.

Xbox

Players rocking the console on the green side can pre-load by following the instructions below:

Locate or download the Call of Duty app

Hit Start

Go to Manage Game and Add-Ons

Select Black Ops 6 and install

PlayStation

Setting up the pre-load on PlayStation is similar to the way it works on Xbox:

Locate or download the Call of Duty app

Hit the Options button

Navigate to the Manage Game Content section

Find Black Ops 6 and install

PC

Those on PC can pre-load via Battle.Net or Steam:

Battle.Net

Locate or download the Call of Duty app

Go to the Settings wheel

Select Modify Install from the drop-down menu

Visit the Content section and choose the Modify Install option

Find and install Black Ops 6

To confirm, press Start Update

Steam

Locate or download the Call of Duty app

Go to the Settings wheel

Click Properties

Click DLC

Tick the boxes next to the Black Ops 6 files

Go back to your library and start the update

By pre-loading Black Ops 6, you’ll be ready to jump straight in when the game launches on October 25, 2024.